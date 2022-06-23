Here’s why Park Place Condos is the community of the future

The SmartLiving community keeps you connected in more ways than one

In a fast-paced world like ours, today’s best communities exist at the nexus of innovation and accessibility. Located along Jane Street at Highway 7 in bustling downtown Vaughan, SmartVMC’s luxury Park Place Condos is the latest community to bring state-of-the-art technology with incredible design thanks to SmartLiving—the commercial giant SmartCentres’ wholly-owned residential brand. Standing at 48 and 56 storeys, two towers will boast 1100 residential suites overlooking the newly-planned SmartVMC Central Park.

In a world that saw a growing need for community spaces, SmartLiving focuses on creative living around public squares, parks and green spaces that prioritize walkability and transit access. Combining the best of retail and residential planning, Park Place offers access to curated amenities like a fully-equipped fitness centre, a bike lab, an outdoor BBQ and more. Beyond that, masterplan features include convenient access to a state-of-the-art YMCA recreational facility, local daycares, the Vaughan Public Library and a newly planned nine-acre park and over 10,000 square feet of curated retail space. Located in one of the city’s fastest grown areas, here’s why Park Place Condos places residents squarely in the future.

Get There Faster

Located across from the SmartVMC regional bus station and only 450m west of Vaughan Metropolitan Centre TTC Subway station, residents have prime access to not only connections to Markham, Richmond Hill and Newmarket but also to the city’s downtown core, Toronto Pearson International Airport and multiple major intersections; with most commutes clocking in at under an hour. By car, residents are only minutes away from Highway 7 and the 400-series highways.

Bring the outside in

Another of the community’s key features is its focus on communal outdoor spaces for all residents to enjoy. As one of Canada’s fastest-growing communities for new families and young business professionals, the future nine-acre park will feature cycling trails, a sunken lawn for picnics, a children’s play zone and an off-leash dog park. Directly adjacent, Park Place will have breathtaking views overlooking SmartVMC’s Central Park, epitomizing the notion of Luxury by the Park.

Modern Design

Envisioned by Toronto-based Hariri Pontarini Architects, Park Place Condos are thoughtfully designed with luxury finishes for maximum comfort while keeping optimal skyline views and sunlight in mind. Ranging from 477 to 1100 square feet, units are available in one, two and three-bedroom varieties.

Each unit features smooth finished nine-foot ceilings, bright floor-to-ceiling windows, modern kitchen finishes like single slab porcelain backsplash, a gorgeous island for extra counter space in select suites, black or brushed gold fixtures in the bathroom and spacious, family-friendly balconies perfect for entertaining.

Smart controls

The standout feature of this community is the smart controls throughout the community, allowing residents to stay connected in more ways than one. The best of the community is at your fingertips, from keyless entry for added security, smart thermostats inside suites, and a mobile app to book amenities like co-working spaces, outdoor kitchens, and party rooms. Common areas around the building also boast hi-speed WiFi access, so you can work and play no matter where within the community you happen to be.

Health-Focused Building

If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s the importance of building and curating healthier spaces and homes. At Park Place, residents can enjoy a secure, touch-free main entrance and suite access designed to reduce the spread of bacteria and viruses and enjoy amenities that promote a healthier lifestyle.

With three decades of experience under their belt, SmartLiving’s team of experts has worked to ensure the SmartVMC community brings work, play, and innovative design together in one place.

