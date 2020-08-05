How one real estate brokerage is saving people thousands

Selling your home is stressful. Not only do you have to find a real estate brokerage you can trust to sell your home fast, effectively, and for the best price—you need to find one that won’t charge you a huge commission.

If you’re planning on selling a home in the GTA, there’s an exciting new option that can both reduce stress, get you results and save you money.

New Era Real Estate is a full-service brokerage firm operating throughout Ontario, with its flagship office based on Toronto. It’s different from many other brokerages in that it handles the entire sale, from start to finish. Best of all, instead of wasting tens of thousands of dollars in commissions, New Era Real Estate handles everything for the simple flat fee of only $5,900. An agent’s average commission for selling a home is 2.5% (protect yourself)! That totals $22,500 on a $900,000 home—$27,500 on a $1.1 million home. With New Era Real Estate, you keep more money in your pocket to spend on other things that are important to you. Better yet, you don’t pay a cent until the property is sold and the deal is closed.

“We at New Era Real Estate felt people were wanting a change, as there were really only two options for selling your home,” says John Martino, New Era Real Estate’s founder. “One is selling privately, which lets everything fall on the homeowner. The second is the traditional approach: full service at the full-service price. We wanted to provide owners with something different—the full-service they want but, more importantly, at the price they want as well. Home prices have skyrocketed, which means so have commissions, and that extra commission comes out of your pocket simply because demand drove the price up, not the real estate agent. That’s not fair. We simply want to bring the focus back to the client as opposed to the commission.”

New Era recently helped one family sell their home in the GTA. Since New Era handled both sides of the deal, they waived their cooperating commission and saved this family more than $56,000 in commissions that would have been a lost using a traditional brokerage. “It’s really something special when you can save a family thousands and know they can put that money toward more important things in life,” says Martino.

New Era Real Estate not only saves you money when selling your home, it takes away much of the stress involved. As a full-service brokerage, New Era Real Estate takes care of everything involved in selling your home, from start to finish.

New Era Real Estate does not lock you into a lengthy contract. You have the freedom to cancel anytime for any reason without any cost, so you’ll know New Era Real Estate is working hard to ensure you receive the best price while giving you the best experience possible.

To find out how you can receive a free, no obligation listing appointment, visit newerarealestate.ca, e-mail info@newerarealestate.ca, or call (416) 508-9929.

