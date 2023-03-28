Real Estate

An iconic superstructure offering world-class amenities

An iconic superstructure offering world-class amenities

Luxurious, easy-access conveniences are top-of-mind for downtown homebuyers

An oasis in the sky. The terrace is a layered garden of trees, shrubs and flowers with pathways leading to secluded seating areas for private conversations and meditation.

A spa with a room that produces snow. Ice baths for cold plunges. Saunas and meditation gardens. A movie theatre that doubles as a virtual reality experience. A spiritual concierge who connects residents with healers and therapists.

These types of luxe amenities reflect a change in what homeowners expect from their residences, and the world’s most high-end developments are set to meet their elevated demands.

Differences in expectations of luxury have been driven by the pandemic, which caused many people to re-examine how they want to live. But it’s also been influenced by fast-paced innovations in smart home and security tech.

“The pandemic increased the importance of home,” says Sam Mizrahi, the award-winning developer behind The One at Yonge and Bloor in Toronto. “Comfort in the home is not just about the architecture and the living space, but about the conveniences and benefits that are at your fingertips. We are constantly researching advances in home technology and the needs of our customers.”  

Living green walls, such as this one at the valet parking entrance, are part of the tower’s design, bringing in the beauty of nature
Health is the most valuable luxury

Interest in residential real estate with a focus on wellness is rising rapidly, according to the Global Wellness Institute, a non-profit wellness group. Studies show that Canada’s wellness real estate sector saw a massive 240 per cent increase in growth from 2017 to 2021.

“The pandemic made clear that where you live and your environment have an impact on your well-being,” says Beth McGroarty, research director at the Global Wellness Institute. She says wellness amenities are much more holistic, and emphasize emotional and spiritual health.

The One, which will be the tallest building in Canada, put emphasis on its connection to nature from the outset, incorporating natural elements into its design that have proven to enhance physical and emotional well-being. For example, hospital patients who have views of green spaces heal faster, according to ground-breaking research by environmental psychologist Roger Ulrich.

At the base of the tower at Yonge and Bloor, widened sidewalks create a plaza with benches and trees for a natural space to slow down and rest
Stress relief starts at home

Neuroimmunologist Esther Sternberg notes in her book Healing Spaces: The Science of Place and Well-Being how places can trigger or reduce stress, induce anxiety or instill peace. Her conclusion? Our surroundings have the power to heal us.

The One’s architectural firm, Foster + Partners, is globally recognized for its work in biophilic design. The interplay between nature and the tower’s interior can be seen in the light that streams in through sheer floor-to-ceiling walls, with minimal obstructing pillars. The supertall hybrid structure places much of the support for the tower on the trusses that climb the exterior like golden vines, and creates an interesting graphic pattern which can be seen whether inside or out. 

Architects of The One, Foster + Partners, are known worldwide for their biophilic design philosophy that integrates nature into the built environment

Windows opening to the exterior engage the senses. Peaceful views, high above the city with views across Lake Ontario, soothe the soul. An expansive rooftop garden terrace invites residents to wander through a lush, layered landscape with trees, flowers and shrubs. An oasis draws birds and butterflies, and seating nooks allow for quiet moments of mediation or private conversations. And an infinity pool stretches across the width of its southern edge. 

A city within a tower

On-site services that save time and effort are very important to condo buyers today, reports Milton Pedraza of the Luxury Institute. He says emotionally intelligent luxury that addresses the psychological needs of residents is in high demand. Many homeowners don’t want to leave their building to get what they need if they don’t have to.

In the Sky Lobby, a soaring space over 30 feet high, a 24/7 concierge manages resident requests—from event tickets to wellness therapy

In addition to 24/7 concierge service in the Sky Lobby and valet parking, Mizrahi Developments has ensured that every need is looked after within The One. Best-in-class restaurants take up one full floor. Residents can have meals delivered anywhere in the building: to the garden terrace, by the pool or their own homes.

A wellness centre includes the latest in gym equipment, yoga, meditation and massage rooms. Private, club-like event rooms are each designed with a different aesthetic, creating intimate spaces for parties, business presentations and casual gatherings. 

“I think condominium amenities will continue to change and evolve. Homeowners value their homes,” says Mizrahi. “They want them to be sanctuaries that help restore them after a busy day. We see it as our job to listen and respond.”

An infinity pool stretching along the south side of the terrace is a perfect retreat, with poolside food delivery available from any of the restaurants in The One

Topics: sponsored

 

The Latest

<em>Murder Mystery 2</em>, <em>Rye Lane</em> and more of the best titles to stream this week
City

Murder Mystery 2, Rye Lane and more of the best titles to stream this week

Sort-of Secret: Zayzoun Mediterranean Restaurant, the best shawarma spot in Etobicoke that no one is talking about
Food & Drink

Sort-of Secret: Zayzoun Mediterranean Restaurant, the best shawarma spot in Etobicoke that no one is talking about

“Every Black child needs an advocate in the school system—it’s how they survive”: A Q&#038;A with the founder of Parents of Black Children
City

“Every Black child needs an advocate in the school system—it’s how they survive”: A Q&A with the founder of Parents of Black Children

Nineteen archival photos of US presidents and their families visiting Toronto
City

Nineteen archival photos of US presidents and their families visiting Toronto

Where to find the best meals for $10 or less in Whitchurch-Stouffville
Food & Drink

Where to find the best meals for $10 or less in Whitchurch-Stouffville

House of the Week: $4.8 million for a humongous Whitby estate with a turret and a 15-foot-tall waterfall
Real Estate

House of the Week: $4.8 million for a humongous Whitby estate with a turret and a 15-foot-tall waterfall