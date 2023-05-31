Unlock a luxe, laid-back lifestyle at Fenelon Lakes Club

Unlock a luxe, laid-back lifestyle at Fenelon Lakes Club

New resort-style community offers the keys to living the lake life

Morning coffee overlooking Ontario’s pristine freshwaters, sunny days full of swimming and active fun, al fresco dinners cooked by grill: there’s nothing better than life by the lake.

But with waterfront property in high demand, these joys are elusive to many Ontarians—or at least, to those without a family cottage. However, a new community in the heart of the picturesque Kawartha Lakes region puts that laid-back lake lifestyle within reach, offering luxurious condominiums and townhouses on the shores of Sturgeon and Cameron lakes.

Soak up resort-style amenities

‘Carefree lake living.’ Evoking long, fun days splashing around in the water, lounging on the dock with a good book, and making even better friends, this phrase perfectly encapsulates the idyllic lifestyle that Ontario’s newest community seeks to deliver and define. With its outdoor pool, landscaped outdoor lounge areas and docks, tennis and pickleball courts and fitness studio, plus the option to go kayaking, canoeing or boating steps from your residence, Fenelon Lakes Club brings the dream to reality.

While any cottage owner will tell you their outdoorsy lifestyle isn’t always as relaxing as it seems—keeping up a lakefront property requires a lot of hard work—Fenelon Lakes Club makes it easy to kick back and unwind.

Developed by MDM Developments, Fenelon Lakes Club makes every day feel like a vacation, with resort-style amenities that are professionally managed. That means owners can focus every moment on soaking up the beauty of Cameron Lake and its peaceful surroundings, knowing seasonal upkeep and other tasks are all taken care of.

Unparalleled—outside and in

Of course, easy, carefree access to the magnificent outdoors doesn’t mean you want to ignore your indoor surroundings. Ranging from 1,000 to 2,600 square feet, the residences in Fenelon Lakes Club have all been meticulously designed to offer comfortable, stylish luxury all year-round.

Whether it’s the contemporary, condominium-style Balsam House and Cameron House units, the waterfront Kawartha Collection—luxurious three-storey townhomes perched right on the shores of Cameron Lake— or the two-storey loft-style Club Towns, all available models feature inspired architecture and an uncompromised attention to detail that truly elevates the Fenelon Lakes Club lifestyle.

Open-concept designs and balconies and terraces with oversized glass doors bring the beauty of the Ontario outdoors into each home, while high-end finishes and upscale appliances create a refined indoor ambiance that complements the surrounding natural splendour. Think warm whites and brushed metal finishes, quartz countertops in your gourmet kitchen and ensuite, and premium flooring with smooth-finish nine-foot ceilings.

With occupancy in Balsam House and the loft-style Club Towns starting this summer, residents will soon enjoy carefully selected features and amenities that make lakeside living more comfortable and convenient than even a high-end resort. Ensuite bathrooms feature double vanities, deep soaker tubs, and showers with full-wall porcelain tiles and framed glass doors, and units also include front-load washer and dryers and stainless kitchen appliances, including a gas cooktop, a dishwasher, and an under-counter microwave.

Gateway to the outdoors

While the Fenelon Lakes Club is its own luxe lake retreat, it’s also perfectly positioned for enjoying all the pleasures of cottage country all year long. Located in Fenelon Falls—known as the jewel of the Kawarthas—the homes of the Fenelon Lakes Club are minutes from scenic natural beauty and abundant outdoor adventure.

Whether it’s an easy boating connection to Lake Ontario and Georgian Bay via the Trent-Severn Waterway or steps-away access to the Victoria Rail Trail—a 55-kilometre path for hiking, biking, horseback riding and, in the winter, snowshoeing and ATVing—Fenelon Lakes Club is a gateway to some of the province’s most idyllic outdoor attractions.

Resort-style amenities, luxe interiors and the best of the outdoors right at your doorstep—it’s time to make the laid-back lake lifestyle a reality.

For more information and to contact the sales team for more details, visit fenelonlakesclub.ca.