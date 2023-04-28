Laneway Suite of the Week: A two-storey Woodbine Heights property that once housed horses
The 1,500-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms, heated floors, a glass staircase and brilliant space-saving tricks
Neighbourhood: Woodbine Heights
Architect: Lanescape
Size: 1,570 square feet
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
The place
A two-storey, three-bed, two-and-a-half-bath laneway suite behind Moberly Avenue in Woodbine Heights. It comes with a front and backyard plus space for three cars to park out front. Residents are within walking distance of Little Ethiopia and Greektown as well as several transit lines and parks.
The history
The owners originally purchased this property, along with their three-bed semi, in 1998. The suite sat on an L-shaped lot with an old garage from the 1900s, which once housed horses for delivering milk.
In 2022, the owners decided to transform the garage into their new home, which would allow their son and his young family to move in to the main house. Construction began that summer and took eight months. The owners have since changed their minds and moved to their cottage full time, so they’re renting out the suite.
Related: A fully furnished shipping container in Caledonia-Fairbank
The tour
The façade is marked by faux wood siding, fibre cement panels and sharp black trim.
The entrance leads to a central staircase, a powder room and a mechanical room. There’s radiant in-floor heating throughout the ground floor.
The staircase has a built-in storage nook as well as glass railings to let in more light.
Just beyond the entrance is the open kitchen and living area. There are tall windows as well as two walkouts to the backyard.
The kitchen has plenty of storage, and its counters are Caesarstone quartz.
Now a closer look at the island, which seats three. It has a double sink with a goose-neck pull-down faucet.
Moving upstairs reveals a skylight above the second-floor landing.
Those double doors open on a laundry station with a folding area.
Here’s a reverse view of the landing, overlooking the laneway. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the second floor.
The main bedroom has a view of the backyard, a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom.
The ensuite has a double floating vanity and a walk-in shower.
Here’s the second bedroom, which comes with a deep closet and tall windows.
The shared bathroom has a tub with sliding glass doors as well as a skylight.
The space underneath the vanity was designed in case residents needed more room for storage.
Here’s the fully fenced backyard with its wooden deck. The second floor cantilevers, acting as a canopy. That pathway to the front yard lights up at night.
Residents can access the main house and Moberly through those fence doors, and they’re just a short stroll to the hustle and bustle of the Danforth.
Are you living the laneway life? Send your story to [email protected].