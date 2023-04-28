Laneway Suite of the Week: A two-storey Woodbine Heights property that once housed horses

The place

A two-storey, three-bed, two-and-a-half-bath laneway suite behind Moberly Avenue in Woodbine Heights. It comes with a front and backyard plus space for three cars to park out front. Residents are within walking distance of Little Ethiopia and Greektown as well as several transit lines and parks.

The history

The owners originally purchased this property, along with their three-bed semi, in 1998. The suite sat on an L-shaped lot with an old garage from the 1900s, which once housed horses for delivering milk.

In 2022, the owners decided to transform the garage into their new home, which would allow their son and his young family to move in to the main house. Construction began that summer and took eight months. The owners have since changed their minds and moved to their cottage full time, so they’re renting out the suite.

