5 reasons to make Junction SQ your new home

Culture, community and celebration—find it all in Toronto’s well-connected Junction SQ

When you find yourself in the West Side, you find yourself in the heart of everything that makes Toronto great; a spot that makes every day a cause for celebration. Bursting with creativity, foodie havens and close-by greenspace, Junction SQ is where convenience meets little luxuries. A new boutique building, a Block Developments project, is your golden ticket into the hottest, most-exclusive neighbourhood in the city.

Junction SQ. is a five-storey, 65-unit building that screams low-key luxury and blends in with its surroundings, standing out with its interior amenities and easy access to Toronto’s trendiest neighbourhoods. It’s your rare opportunity to call Junction SQ. home.

Here are five reasons to make Junction SQ. your new home:

It’s all about connection

A five-minute walk south and you’ll hit High Park. Take it five minutes east and you’re in the Junction Triangle community. Going farther? Hop on the bus right outside of your new building and take it north to York University or south to Bloor Street, or take the train from Keele Station anywhere on the TTC line. At Junction Sq., Toronto (and beyond) is your oyster. Hop on your bike and hit West Toronto Rail Path, a 2.1km linear park that runs north to south through Toronto’s Junction Triangle.

But we’re not only talking about being physically connected to the city. Junction SQ. is a place for interpersonal connection, too. Enjoy a picnic with friends in High Park or at Home Smith Park riverfront, or take the little ones in your life to Vine Avenue and Baird Park Playgrounds.

Everything to see here

This urban neighbourhood is home to many reasons people travel to Toronto to visit: shopping, culture, culinary delights, and the hippest places to unwind and raise a glass. Browse your way through the Stockyard Village and Centre before hitting up whimsical local stores for everything personal fashion and home decor. The Junction is home to a delectable mix of decade-old family favourites to new funky fusion restaurants, cafés and patios.

Sleek interior features

From their green rooftop terrace to their state-of-the-art fitness centre and industrial-style suites, it’s not a question of whether you want to work from home but why you’d ever want to leave. The studio to three-bedroom units are a minimalist, clean slate awaiting your personal touches and inspiration, decked out in top-of-the-line materials and neutral palettes. All 65 suites boast nine-foot ceilings, fully-outfitted kitchens, laundry areas finished with porcelain tile, quartz countertops, wide plank laminate floors and more. Block Developments teamed up with award-winning interior designers, Studio Author, and architects from RAW Design to bring modern elegance and aesthetics to you.

Architecture that fits in

The brownstone, low-rise exterior fits seamlessly into an already bustling and beautiful neighbourhood. Junction SQ. holds a lot of history—why disrupt an established image when you can fit perfectly into it? Cool on the outside and haute on the inside, this five-story building features a lushly landscaped terrace—part sanctuary and part social scene—that helps it blend into the surrounding green space with sustainability at the top of mind.

History lives here

In Junction SQ., you’re surrounded by rich history. Once home to Canada’s largest livestock market, The Junction gets its name from being a crossroads of four major railway lines. The stockyards get its name from once being a site for livestock sales, making it the centre of Ontario’s meat-packing industry before closing in the early 1990s. Famous landowners and architects, like William Keele and James Ellis, called The Junction home, alone with the original piano man Theodor A. Heintzman. Once faced with 93 years of prohibition beginning in 1904, The Junction has since become one of the hottest neighbours to grab a pint and take a load off.

