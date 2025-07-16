Jordan Peterson’s Annex house is on the market for $2.2 million

In December of 2024, Jordan Peterson, the former U of T professor notorious for launching a war against non-binary pronouns, announced that he’d be leaving Canada for America because, like jazz, vegetables and “feminine tyranny” (his words), it makes him uncomfy. In an episode of The Mikhaila Peterson Podcast during which he complained to his daughter about Canada’s regulatory system and domestic policy, the 63-year-old clinical psychologist and conservative commentator said, “The government at the federal level is incompetent beyond belief, and it’s become uncomfortable for me in my neighbourhood in Toronto.”

Earlier this week, Peterson listed his Toronto home—a five-bedroom, four-bathroom detached in the Annex with book-lined walls and a basement sauna—for $2.2 million. Although his new American digs are unconfirmed, rumour has it that he’s moving closer to Mikhaila in Scottsdale, Arizona—known for its golfing greens and diversity of stucco mansions.

Peterson first achieved infamy in 2016 as a culture-war-obsessed public intellectual who loudly refused to call his students by their preferred pronouns. He used the ensuing criticism as a springboard for his personal brand of self-help manifestos, including his notable 12 Rules for Life series from 2018, which first promised tough-love, common-sense advice and quickly devolved into anti-woke philosophy and arguments that vilified women as agents of chaos.

Peterson in his Annex home. Photo by Daniel Ehrenworth

Since publishing his Rules, Peterson has compared climate activism to Soviet-style authoritarianism, proposed “enforced monogamy” as a solution to incel-related violence, warned Toronto office workers that women who wear makeup are “sexually provocative” and argued that, because Christianity considers pride a sin, the queer community was wrong to rally around the term.

In 2023, the College of Psychologists of Ontario ordered Peterson to undergo social media training on account of his aggressively offensive online behaviour or risk losing his clinical licence. Peterson tried to sue in response, but in August of 2024, the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear his appeal.

Now his Toronto home is up for grabs. The property’s elegant staging seems to suggest that Peterson has followed his own rule of setting “your house in perfect order before you criticize the world.” The listing touts that this urban enclave with a private wellness area is no ordinary home. But the real selling point may be the absence of its former owner.