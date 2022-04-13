In 2020, this Roncy semi was purchased for $1.2 million. It just hit the market for $2.5 million

Neighbourhood: Roncesvalles

Agent: Paolo Castellano, Search Realty Corp.

Price: $2,495,000

Previously sold for: $1,223,000 in 2020

Last renovated: 2020

The place

A newly renovated four-bed, five-bath semi-detached home in Roncesvalles. The sellers bought this place back in 2020, when it was a two-storey house, then gutted it down to the studs.

After that, they spent over $1 million redoing the entire place, including the kitchen and bathrooms, front and back decks, and garage.

The location is great for a family, with a junior public school and High Park just minutes away, along with the shops and restaurants of Roncesvalles Avenue.

The tour

Here’s a close-up of the front deck, which has wooden privacy walls. Check out the oversized front door:

By the front entrance, there’s a small living room with a built-in electric fireplace and an oak-slat feature wall:

Also on the main level—a powder room with tropical wallpaper:

The oak staircase has glass railings:

There’s a bay window in the dining area:

In the kitchen, there’s a black graphite undermount sink in the 10-foot island. If you squint hard enough, you’ll notice the ceiling has built-in speakers:

Located just past the kitchen, the family room leads out to the main floor deck:

There are three bedrooms on the second level. Here’s the first:

The first bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with a rainfall showerhead and a built-in shelving nook:

Here’s the second bedroom. It shares an ensuite with the third bedroom:

The third bedroom has a bay window that overlooks Garden Avenue:

Here’s the shared ensuite, which also has a rainfall showerhead:

There’s a laundry area on the second floor:

The primary bedroom is in the third floor addition. It has a walkout to a private terrace and a feature wall:

Here’s the primary ensuite. It has heated floors, double rainfall showerheads, a built-in bench and a double vanity made of quartz:

The third floor also has a “bonus room.” It’s staged here as an office, but could be used as a nursery:

Here’s another view of the open-concept third floor. There are skylights above the stairs and in the bathroom:

The original basement had low ceilings, but was dug out during renovations. The ceiling height is now eight feet. There’s heated flooring throughout the basement:

Here’s a full view of the basement level, which is staged as a gym and a rec room:

You’ll find a three-piece bathroom in the basement:

Here’s a look at the back deck, which has privacy walls on either side. Notice the waterproof speakers mounted above the doors. Up top, there’s a third-storey deck, perfect for lounging during the summer.

The backyard has double door access to the garage:

The two-car garage is insulated, with a rough-in for an electric car charging station, a bonus for current or aspiring Tesla owners: