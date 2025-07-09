Competing for the privilege of selling your home: How Hyyve’s unique model sets sellers up for success

Right up there with divorce and the death of a loved one, moving is widely considered one of the most stressful things a person can experience. But in Toronto’s high-stakes real estate market, the moving house part of the equation can feel like a relief. It’s the deal-making part that keeps people up at night, starting with listing their current home.

A home is most people’s biggest financial asset, and sellers have a lot riding on the sale of it. But given the complexity of negotiations and transactions, many Canadians—41 per cent, according to one Leger survey—aren’t confident they have the knowledge and expertise to manage the deal themselves. That’s why many turn to a listing agent to handle all the ins and outs of this daunting process.

But finding the right listing agent introduces yet another stress—how do you find a professional you can trust, who understands the true value of your home and can market it accordingly? Someone who will help you make a sale you can feel great about? With nearly 70,000 licensed real estate brokers and agents in the GTA, the choices can feel overwhelming. And while many sellers lean on word of mouth, every house is different. At the end of the day, a referral doesn’t guarantee the best agent for your situation. According to a recent Angus Reid survey, nearly half of Canadians say they wouldn’t use the same agent again, suggesting that referrals often fall short. Referred agents also don’t always bring their A-game, since it’s assumed business rather than earned through competition. Without a way to benchmark that referral against other top-performing agents, sellers are left making one of their biggest decisions without full transparency or comparison.

Now Toronto sellers have a cutting-edge tool to help them confidently find the right agent to list their home—and to provide some additional upside along the way. Enter Hyyve.

A bold new model for finding the right agent for your home

The first platform of its kind, Hyyve presents a bold new paradigm on the challenge of finding a listing agent by recognizing the inherent value of the listing. With so much riding on a home sale—for both sellers and agents—Hyyve removes the guesswork, blind faith, and sales pressure tactics from finding a listing agent by transforming the process through a competitive, data-driven model—where agents win listings based on merit, performance and the value they offer to sellers. With Hyyve, agents bid for your business, allowing you to make an informed and confident decision about whom to entrust with your sale.

Through Hyyve, qualified agents subscribe to the platform to access listings. Only licensed, accredited agents with clean records, positive reviews and a track record of professionalism and responsiveness can participate in Hyyve’s system and bid on listings. What’s more, homeowners have full access to view each agent’s licenses and accreditation for added transparency and trust. When you want to sell your home, you post a description on the site, including any photos, videos or additional details you want prospective agents to know. Then Hyyve’s competitive bidding process begins.

The agents then review the opportunity and put their best offering forward, detailing everything from their service options—things like staging and painting to best position your home to buyers—and their upfront payment to you for the listing.

That’s right: upfront payment.

Recognizing the value of your business

Because winning your listing means a significant upside for the agent who closes the transaction, agents on Hyyve literally earn your business.

Once the bids are in, sellers review the options for the best one based on expertise, marketing plan, and the fee they’re offering. After a bid is accepted, Hyyve holds that money in trust until certain conditions are met and then takes a 30 per cent commission before giving the rest to the homeowner. If an agent offers $5,000, that means $3,500 in your pocket. It’s money that can help with things like lawyer fees or moving costs—and in the event your home doesn’t sell, that fee is yours to keep.

After you select an agent, the listing and selling process goes ahead like any traditional sale. Hyyve also provides a full-service platform connecting you to practical tools and additional services, such as AI staging, mortgage brokerage, legal closings, home inspections, renovations and moving.

While Hyyve may not make moving entirely stress-free, its value-added, seamless, transparent and comprehensive solution removes significant hassles and worries from the process.

Hyyve is backed by a powerhouse advisory board made up of some of Canada’s most respected and forward-thinking real estate leaders. This includes Christopher Alexander, former president of RE/MAX Canada; Matthew Campoli, a visionary agent at The Agency and host of the Priced To Sell podcast; Howard Drukarsh, co-founder of Right at Home Realty; Daniel Foch, chief real estate officer at Valery.ca and co-host of The Canadian Real Estate Investor podcast; Brooke Hicks, a Royal LePage broker and co-host of The Canadian Homefront podcast; Adam Price, a proptech marketing and technology strategist; Dorian Rodrigues, a top-producing broker at PSR Brokerage, founder of The Rodrigues Group and co-founder of The Listing Academy; and Peter Torkan, founder of The Agency Toronto and star of Amazon Prime’s Luxe Listings Toronto. Together, this diverse and accomplished group is helping guide Hyyve’s mission to transform the home-selling experience through transparency, performance, and seller-first innovation.

Learn more about Hyyve and its advisory board of distinguished real estate leaders at hyyve.ca.