House of the Week: This Little Portugal home more than doubled in price after a masterful renovation

At nearly 2,300 square feet, it comes with a jewel-box staircase, Italian marble and millwork, and views of the CN Tower

Neighbourhood: Little Portugal

Agents: Oksana Ilioukevitch, Upperside Real Estate

Price: $3,850,000

Previously sold for: $1,750,000 in 2021

The place

A three-bedroom, five-bathroom, 2,282-square-foot home within walking distance of Trinity Bellwoods Park.

The history

The house was built in the late 1800s and purchased by the current owners in 2021. It was previously divided into rental units, and the design hadn’t been updated in decades. The owners intended to renovate and move into the home. However, they’ve since changed their minds and are looking for a buyer with a taste for luxury.

The tour

The home’s façade was refinished with painted wood over the original brick. The parking pad doubles as a front patio.

There’s also a covered porch out front.

The front entrance leads directly into the living room, which has a gas fireplace with a marble surround. Engineered white-oak hardwood floors appear throughout.

Here’s a reverse view, with the dining area and kitchen just beyond the living room.

The owners opted for a glass-walled staircase to maximize sight lines.

The kitchen, by Trevisana, comes with quartz countertops, Fisher and Paykel appliances, and a six-burner cooktop. There’s a built-in coffeemaker and speed oven (think a convection oven mixed with a microwave) to the left of the cooktop and an integrated fridge and freezer to the right.

The 11-foot-long waterfall island, also quartz, seats six. Floor-to-ceiling windows with sharp black trim were added during the renovation, enhancing the walkout to the backyard.

The powder room is just behind the kitchen. Its entrance, with ceramic tiling, functions as a mini mudroom.

Here’s another view of that stunning staircase, which shows off the open risers and LED-illuminated handrails.

The second floor has two bedrooms. Here’s the first, with its own private balcony overlooking the backyard.

This bathroom down the hall has a waterfall shower head and porcelain tiling.

The nook between the second-floor bedrooms is currently staged as a small office.

There’s also a stacked washer-dryer on the second floor.

And here’s the second bedroom, with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors leading out to a second-storey deck. All of the house’s bedrooms have built-in Trevisana closets with organizer drawers.

The second bedroom has an ensuite with a walk-in shower and large vanity.

The main suite spans the entire third floor and has a feature wall with floating nightstands. Outside the bedroom is a pergola-covered terrace.

The main bedroom’s walk-through.

Beyond the closet is a spacious bathroom with heated floors and a floating double vanity. The mirror was custom-made to accommodate the roof line. There are large-format ceramic tiles throughout.

The sellers say you can see the CN Tower while you’re soaking in the bathtub.

Here’s the basement family room.

This open area of the basement, between the family room and fourth bedroom, is staged as a kids’ play area.

The fourth bedroom has been designed for guests, but future owners could transform it into an office. That closet with large doors contains an additional washer-dryer set.

The basement also has a bathroom with a patterned porcelain tile walk-in shower.

Here’s a view of the backyard and the bedroom terraces. The wood shed, to the left, conceals the air conditioner and a gas hookup for a barbecue.