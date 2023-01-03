House of the Week: This $3.4-million Wychwood home with six bathrooms used to be a tiny bungalow

The 4,000-square-foot property comes with a newly decked-out kitchen, a firepit in the backyard, a laneway garage and parking for two cars

Neighbourhood: Wychwood

Agent: Richard Himelfarb, Forest Hill Real Estate

Price: $3,489,000

Size: 4,000 square feet

Last renovated: 2018

Bedrooms: 4+2

Bathrooms: 6

The place

A four-plus-two-bed, six-bath detached home a short walk from Wychwood Barns.

The history

The owners purchased the original property—a two-bed, one-bath bungalow—in 2013. Five years later, they gutted the place, added two more storeys and lived in it for a few years. Now they’ve purchased another fixer-upper and they’re looking to sell.

The place

The façade is a combination of wood veneer, metal siding and some brickwork from the original bungalow. The front porch with glass railings overlooks the landscaped terrace.

The entrance gives way to a small mudroom and an open-concept living room. There is wide-plank oak hardwood throughout the home.

Here’s a reverse view of the living area. The wood-burning fireplace was added during renovations. On the right is a door leading to a powder room and storage closet.

Here’s the dining area, in between the living room and kitchen.

The kitchen has an island that seats four with a skylight above. The countertops are Caesarstone quartz, and there’s a built-in coffee maker next to the fridge.

A closer look reveals a six-burner gas stove with a pot-filler tap as well as a wine and beverage fridge under the counter. To the left of the oven, there’s an appliance cupboard that conceals a microwave and toaster.

The kitchen also has a small breakfast nook with a banquette that doubles as a storage trunk.

Beyond the kitchen is a rear mudroom leading to the backyard and garage.

The second floor landing is large enough for this open-concept hangout space.

Here’s the first bedroom. It overlooks the neighbourhood and has its own ensuite and walk-in closet.

This ensuite bathroom has a double vanity and a tub with funky herringbone tiling.

The second bedroom looks onto the backyard and also has an ensuite and walk-in.

Here’s the second ensuite, with porcelain tiles surrounding the tub.

The main bedroom is on the third floor. It has vaulted ceilings and a balcony with glass railings.

The bedroom also has a walk-through closet that leads into the ensuite.

The main ensuite comes with herringbone floors, a double vanity, a soaker tub and a dual walk-in shower.

This room shares a wall with the main bedroom. It’s currently set up as an office but could be used as a fourth bedroom.

There’s a rec room in the basement.

There are two bedrooms in the basement. This one, currently occupied by the family’s au pair, has an ensuite.

Here’s that ensuite.

This room down the hall is set up as a gym. It leads into the second basement bedroom.

That cabinet houses a Murphy bed—and, yes, it’s included in the sale of the house.

Out back, there’s a small raised patio with glass railings and a gas grill.

The patio leads to an outdoor dining area and lounge with a gas firepit.

The owners opted for astroturf, gravel and stonework for a low-maintenance backyard.

Here’s the garage, which can be accessed from both the laneway and the backyard. There’s a second parking spot facing the laneway.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your listing to realestate@torontolife.com.