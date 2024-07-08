House of the Week: $2.9 million for a North York home equipped with a suite of high-tech gadgets

Neighbourhood: Clanton Park, North York

Price: $2,899,995 Size: 2,400 square feet plus a 587-square-foot basement Bedrooms: 4+1 Bathrooms: 5 Parking spots: 6 Real estate agents: Jordan Glaser and David Levenberg, RE/MAX Realtron

The place

A four-plus-one-bedroom, five-bathroom detached home in Clanton Park. This new build sits on a corner lot with a big side yard. It comes with a finished basement and an attached two-car garage equipped with a rough-in for an EV charger. It’s within walking distance of Wilson station, with easy access to Downsview Park. And motorists are a short drive from both Allen Road and the 401.

The history

This property was originally part of a larger lot. Its owners built it with insulated concrete forms, which are more efficient thanks to their airtight seal. The house has been sitting on the market for a few months, so it’s an opportunity for buyers looking for a never-lived-in home.

The tour

A doorbell camera greets guests upon arrival at the front landing.

In the foyer: European porcelain floors as well as access to the powder room and office.

Here’s that office. There are wide-plank white-oak floors throughout the upper levels.

This is the two-piece powder room.

The open-concept dining area and kitchen faces the street.

Tall windows and LED lighting illuminate the dining area.

Fisher and Paykel appliances—including a camouflaged fridge, an island microwave, a gas cooktop and an electric oven—line the kitchen. The counters and backsplash are sintered stone.

Those sliding doors walk out to the side-yard deck, which has a rough-in for a grill.

A dramatic electric fireplace and feature wall define the family room. Its coffered ceilings with built-in speakers are also a nice touch.

Here’s another look at the fireplace, flanked by frosted windows.

The twisting stairwell comes with sensor-activated cascade LEDs that respond to residents’ steps.

Here’s the main suite, with a Juliet balcony and alcove lighting.

This is the main ensuite, so covered in stone it looks like a monument. Its vanity mirror is also sensor-powered, lighting up whenever someone leans in to glam up.

And this is the main walk-in closet, with storage galore.

Here’s a peek inside one of the secondary bedrooms.

Down the hall is this shared bathroom, also covered in porcelain.

Moving downstairs reveals the finished basement. Future owners could transform this space into a rec room or guest suite.

The basement bathroom has a glass rainfall shower.

The oddly shaped lot allowed the owners to create entrances on three sides. Even though the two-car garage is technically the rear of the home, it faces a neighbouring street and has a front-door feel.

Lastly, here’s an aerial view of the entire property, with North York’s skyline in the distance.

