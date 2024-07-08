Advertisement
Real Estate

House of the Week: $2.9 million for a North York home equipped with a suite of high-tech gadgets

The never-lived-in 2,400-square-foot property also comes with energy-efficient materials, a finished basement and a jumbo side yard

By Andrea Yu| Photography by Mediarama
 | July 8, 2024
This Clanton Park detached is currently going for $2.9 million

Neighbourhood: Clanton Park, North York
Price: $2,899,995 Size: 2,400 square feet plus a 587-square-foot basement Bedrooms: 4+1 Bathrooms: 5 Parking spots: 6 Real estate agents: Jordan Glaser and David Levenberg, RE/MAX Realtron

The place

A four-plus-one-bedroom, five-bathroom detached home in Clanton Park. This new build sits on a corner lot with a big side yard. It comes with a finished basement and an attached two-car garage equipped with a rough-in for an EV charger. It’s within walking distance of Wilson station, with easy access to Downsview Park. And motorists are a short drive from both Allen Road and the 401.

The history

This property was originally part of a larger lot. Its owners built it with insulated concrete forms, which are more efficient thanks to their airtight seal. The house has been sitting on the market for a few months, so it’s an opportunity for buyers looking for a never-lived-in home.

The tour

A doorbell camera greets guests upon arrival at the front landing.

The doorbell is equipped with a camera.

In the foyer: European porcelain floors as well as access to the powder room and office.

These floors are porcelain imported from Europe.

Here’s that office. There are wide-plank white-oak floors throughout the upper levels.

There are hardwood floors throughout the upper levels.

This is the two-piece powder room.

The two-piece powder room attached to the foyer.

The open-concept dining area and kitchen faces the street.

The dining area overlooks the street.

Tall windows and LED lighting illuminate the dining area.

The home is loaded with large windows and LED lights.

Fisher and Paykel appliances—including a camouflaged fridge, an island microwave, a gas cooktop and an electric oven—line the kitchen. The counters and backsplash are sintered stone.

The appliances here are Fisher and Paykel.

Those sliding doors walk out to the side-yard deck, which has a rough-in for a grill.

The sliding doors walk out to the side yard.

A dramatic electric fireplace and feature wall define the family room. Its coffered ceilings with built-in speakers are also a nice touch.

THere are built-in speakers floating above the family room.

Here’s another look at the fireplace, flanked by frosted windows.

The real showstopper is the electric fireplace and dramatic surround.

The twisting stairwell comes with sensor-activated cascade LEDs that respond to residents’ steps.

The stairwell lights activate as people walk up or down the stairs.

Here’s the main suite, with a Juliet balcony and alcove lighting.

Here's the main suite.

This is the main ensuite, so covered in stone it looks like a monument. Its vanity mirror is also sensor-powered, lighting up whenever someone leans in to glam up.

The main ensuite's mirrors are also equipped with sensors.

And this is the main walk-in closet, with storage galore.

The main suite's walk-in closet.

Here’s a peek inside one of the secondary bedrooms.

One of the four secondary bedrooms.

Down the hall is this shared bathroom, also covered in porcelain.

The shared bathroom has porcelain all over.

Moving downstairs reveals the finished basement. Future owners could transform this space into a rec room or guest suite.

The basement could become a rec room or guest suite.

The basement bathroom has a glass rainfall shower.

There's a bathroom underground too.

The oddly shaped lot allowed the owners to create entrances on three sides. Even though the two-car garage is technically the rear of the home, it faces a neighbouring street and has a front-door feel.

The oddly shaped lot allows for multiple main entrances.

Lastly, here’s an aerial view of the entire property, with North York’s skyline in the distance.

The property set against North York's many skylines.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to realestate@torontolife.com.  

