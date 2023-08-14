House of the Week: $2.8 million for an Aurora farmhouse with 19th-century bones and modern style

House of the Week: $2.8 million for an Aurora farmhouse with 19th-century bones and modern style

At 4,400 square feet, the property comes with an original staircase, a decked-out basement and a backyard pool with a cozy cabana

Neighbourhood: Aurora Village

Price: $2,850,000

Size: 4,426 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Realtors: Khalen Meredith and Kim Nichols

The place

A recently renovated four-bedroom, four-bathroom heritage home in Aurora’s historic downtown. It includes a backyard with an outdoor dining space, a pool and a cabana, and it’s a short walk from Town Park, the Aurora GO station and the many shops on Yonge

The history

Built in 1875, the Gledhill-Bryan House, as it was named, has changed hands many times, though the skeleton and layout have remained the same. The current owners have lived here for the past 20 years, renovating in 2017 with the help of Lisa Robazza Design. Now they’re putting their house on the market.

Related: $8.6 million for a home near Casa Loma with eight bedrooms and an outdoor dining hall

The tour

The gable roof and wrap-around porch recalls the home’s 19th-century origins. That board-and-batten cladding came with the 2017 renovation.

Walking through the French doors and into the foyer reveals the original staircase.

To the left of the entrance is the office, with a built-in desk and shelving.

And on the right is one of the home’s many living spaces, with hardwood floors and a fireplace featuring a herringbone surround.

The foyer leads to the kitchen and dining area, which have a tongue-and-groove ceiling.

The kitchen is also equipped with weathered granite counters, overlay appliances and a beautiful vintage aluminum backsplash.

Meanwhile, the dining area comes with a Restoration Hardware chandelier and walks out to the back deck.

Another staircase to the basement cuts through the otherwise open-concept design.

An opposite angle of the living space.

All four bedrooms are located on the second floor.

The sprawling main bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, bespoke closets and a balcony that overlooks the backyard.

Here’s that ensuite bathroom, with a glass shower and a free-standing soaker tub.

During renovations, the owners lowered the basement floor. It’s now used as a family room, with plenty of potential as a nanny suite.

This is the basement kitchenette. Also downstairs: a Murphy bed, a bathroom, a laundry room and a private entrance.

The fenced-in backyard—complete with a deck, a stone patio, mature trees and a pool—is an oasis unto itself.

But the show-stopper may well be the cabana.

Lined with wood and large windows, it’s the perfect escape when residents need a change of scenery.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to [email protected].