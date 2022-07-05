House of the Week: A $13-million Hoggs Hollow mansion with a movie theatre and caterer’s kitchen

Neighourhood: Hoggs Hollow

Agent: Patricia Sun, Barry Cohen Homes

Price: $12,998,000

The place

This five-bed, nine-bath mansion in Hoggs Hollow is an entertainer’s paradise, with more than 10,000 square feet of living space, a separate caterer’s kitchen, an eight-seat movie theatre and a sprawling, resort-like backyard. It was built four years ago.

The 22,000-square-foot property, nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, backs onto the Don River and the Rosedale Golf Club. The sellers, a young family with two kids, are “looking for something more suitable to their future needs,” according to the listing agent.

The tour

The main level is open concept with white-oak hardwood floors. Those doors just past the dining room table fold up like an accordion for indoor-outdoor entertaining.

Here’s the great room. The back wall features a gas fireplace with a black marble surround and square cabinets that open up for storage. Through the French doors, there’s a loggia with a wood-burning fireplace.

The place has two kitchens. In this one, you’ll find Caesarstone countertops along with stainless-steel accent drawers.

Check out the industrial hood fan and Wolf stove.

Here’s the caterer’s kitchen, which has separate access and a commercial walk-in fridge.

In the study, located off the main foyer, there’s a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a view of the front garden.

On the second floor, a chandelier hangs from an expansive skylight.

The primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings with crown moulding.

These doors lead to a Juliet balcony that overlooks the backyard.

This sunbathing deck is located off the primary bedroom. You can see the Rosedale Golf Club from here, according to the listing agent.

The walk-in closet is the size of a micro condo, with glass doors and a skylight.

In the primary bathroom, there’s a free-standing soaker tub, heated marble floors and walnut panelling. Look in the mirror and you can see the glass rainfall shower.

This basement entertainment room features a built-in TV, a gas fireplace with a marble surround, pot lights and heated floors.

The sellers used this room as a gym, but it could be converted for a number of uses.

Here’s the two-tiered, eight-seat movie theatre.

The backyard looks like a resort: big trees provide plenty of privacy, and you can hear the Don River trickling in the distance.

The patio furniture is optional for buyers. The playground, however, comes with the place. And, of course there’s a bar—because it’s 5 o’clock somewhere.