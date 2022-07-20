House of the Week: $8.7 million for a stylish Lawrence Park detached with an indoor rock climbing wall
Neighbourhood: Lawrence Park
Agent: Barry Cohen, Barry Cohen Homes
Price: $8,699,000
The place
A four-bed, seven-bath detached in Lawrence Park. This place has some serious curb appeal—a stately stone façade with elegant tinted windows, tucked behind a leafy oak tree.
The 7,000-square-foot interior is even more appealing. It’s modern everything, from the white oak floors to the glass railings to the vaulted ceilings. There’s also a bevy of luxurious features: elevator, movie theatre, sauna, backyard pool and even an indoor rock climbing wall.
The tour
Here’s the entrance, with inviting herringbone white oak floors throughout:
There’s a walnut-panelled reeded wall in the dining room. Can you spot the hidden door on the right? It leads to a caterer’s kitchen.
In the main kitchen, the backsplash, island countertop and built-in dining table are all made from porcelain.
The kitchen opens to the family room. To the left, wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the backyard.
The library features custom-built cabinetry.
An open-riser staircase leads upstairs.
On the upper level, a skylight keeps everything bright and crisp. The closed door on the left opens to the elevator (squint hard enough and you can see the button).
There’s a double-sided gas fireplace with marble surround in the primary bedroom.
In the nine-piece primary ensuite, there’s a wall-to-wall vanity with a marble countertop.
And, back downstairs, a family room with a gas fireplace:
In the sauna, floor-to-ceiling windows look onto the courtyard.
Voilà, the indoor climbing wall, for buyers looking to harness their inner mountaineer:
The basement movie theatre features illuminated walls.
Out back, a cedar deck overlooks the pool.
And here’s the pool. Attention, grilling enthusiasts: there are two gas lines out back.