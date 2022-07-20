House of the Week: $8.7 million for a stylish Lawrence Park detached with an indoor rock climbing wall

House of the Week: $8.7 million for a stylish Lawrence Park detached with an indoor rock climbing wall

Neighbourhood: Lawrence Park

Agent: Barry Cohen, Barry Cohen Homes

Price: $8,699,000

The place

A four-bed, seven-bath detached in Lawrence Park. This place has some serious curb appeal—a stately stone façade with elegant tinted windows, tucked behind a leafy oak tree.

The 7,000-square-foot interior is even more appealing. It’s modern everything, from the white oak floors to the glass railings to the vaulted ceilings. There’s also a bevy of luxurious features: elevator, movie theatre, sauna, backyard pool and even an indoor rock climbing wall.

The tour

Here’s the entrance, with inviting herringbone white oak floors throughout:

There’s a walnut-panelled reeded wall in the dining room. Can you spot the hidden door on the right? It leads to a caterer’s kitchen.

In the main kitchen, the backsplash, island countertop and built-in dining table are all made from porcelain.

The kitchen opens to the family room. To the left, wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the backyard.

The library features custom-built cabinetry.

An open-riser staircase leads upstairs.

On the upper level, a skylight keeps everything bright and crisp. The closed door on the left opens to the elevator (squint hard enough and you can see the button).

There’s a double-sided gas fireplace with marble surround in the primary bedroom.

In the nine-piece primary ensuite, there’s a wall-to-wall vanity with a marble countertop.

And, back downstairs, a family room with a gas fireplace:

In the sauna, floor-to-ceiling windows look onto the courtyard.

Voilà, the indoor climbing wall, for buyers looking to harness their inner mountaineer:

The basement movie theatre features illuminated walls.

Out back, a cedar deck overlooks the pool.

And here’s the pool. Attention, grilling enthusiasts: there are two gas lines out back.