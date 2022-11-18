House of the Week: $6.8 million for a château in Oakville with a putting green and a bowling alley

This nearly 7,000-square-foot property also comes with four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a swimming pool and a home entertainment studio

Neighbourhood: South Oakville

Price: $6,800,000

Size: 4,940 square feet above ground with a 2,000-square-foot basement

Bedrooms: 4+1

Bathrooms: 6

Agent: Nick Krawczyk, RE/MAX Aboutowne Realty Corp

The place

A mansion in South Oakville, built in 2018 and designed by Brian Gluckstein.

The history

This stucco-and-stone castle on Maple Grove Road, within walking distance of the lake, was built in 2018 as a Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation lottery home, with its proceeds going toward cancer research. The lottery winners immediately chose to list their prize on the market instead of making it their own. It was then purchased by Oakville realtor Nick Krawczyk, who, along with his wife and two children, was looking to move close to the water. Krawczyk didn’t touch the interior, which was immaculate, but he upgraded the exterior and landscaping soon after his move in 2019. He installed an in-ground pool and a hot tub as well as a cabana with an outdoor fireplace and TV. Now he’s selling. “Living here was great during Covid⁠—you never had to leave because it felt like a resort,” says Krawczyk. “We loved the space, but it’s time for a new adventure.”

The tour

Asphalt shingles and grey stucco dominate the understated façade. A three-car garage hides around back.

The main living room’s back wall displays an image of Versailles taken by travel photographer Tony Koukos and expanded into wallpaper.

Large windows and doors illuminate the TV room and accentuate its white palette, which contrasts against the granite fireplace.

The kitchen’s black glass cabinets complement the white stone countertop and backsplash.

A quaint recess with a rounded bay window by the kitchen sets the tone for intimate dinners.

Several of the light fixtures in the home are original Gluckstein pieces. This one adds some chic to the office.

The main bedroom comes with a tufted headboard and vaulted ceiling.

And attached to it is a 150-square-foot walk-in closet with a vanity.

The ensuite’s glass doors, mirrored cabinetry and silver palette are signature Gluckstein.

The 2,000-square-foot basement is equipped with a home entertainment studio.

Walk farther down the hall and there’s a two-lane bowling alley, itself valued at approximately $200,000.

Krawczyk preserved the putting green for his son. The family would convert it into a hockey rink during the winter.

But, for the new owners, summers will likely be spent in and around the 18-by-40-foot in-ground swimming pool.