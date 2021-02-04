House of the Week: $5.5 million for a Humber Valley home where LeBron James once stayed

Address: 20 Taylorwood Drive

Neighbourhood: Humber Valley

Agent: Rose Barroso, Right At Home Realty Inc.

Price: $5,500,000

Previously sold for: $3,680,000, in 2014

Last renovated: 2013

The place

A modern five-bed, seven-bath home on a large hillside lot, overlooking a ravine near the Humber River. From the outside, the place has a woodsy aesthetic, with a façade made from Austrian concrete slabs and salvaged Ontario barnboard wood. Inside, at 7,400 square feet across three storeys, the open concept layout and floor-to-ceiling windows make it feel extra spacious.

The history

In 2011, Barroso Homes bought the bungalow that originally sat on the lot for $1.6 million, then tore it down. Over the next two years, they worked with architect Ali Malek to build a Scandi-style home, with white oak and quartz materials to give it a clean vibe.

In 2013, they leased it to production companies—who apparently liked the upscale interior and ravine views—for photo and video shoots. That same year, the builders say they rented the place to LeBron James for a weekend during Drake’s OVO Fest.

A Toronto tech entrepreneur bought the place for nearly $3.7 million in 2014. Years later, in December 2020, they relisted it, planning to move to a new build in the neighbourhood.

The tour

The driveway has a built-in snow-melting system:

There are 10-foot ceilings and white oak floors throughout the open-concept main level. The wooden table with tree root legs is for sale with the place:

There’s a double-sided gas fireplace in the living room. The owners are selling the 15-seat couch, too:

The floor-to-ceiling windows in the family room look out over the ravine:

In the kitchen, tree branch-style chandeliers hang over the 21-foot quartz island:

Here’s the main-floor powder room:

At the top of the stairs, there’s a crystal chandelier and walk-out to a balcony that looks out over the ravine:

There’s a wood-burning fireplace in the master bedroom:

Here’s the 120-square-foot master walk-in closet:

And the 200-square-foot ensuite bathroom, which has heated floors. The sellers used the wood shelving for their plant collection:

This upstairs bedroom is 225 square feet, with a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom:

This upstairs bedroom, which also has a walk-in closet and ensuite bath, overlooks Taylorwood Drive:

The sellers used this 200-square-foot room as a home office:

The basement is all above-ground. The main living area is more than 300 square feet:

There’s another bedroom in the basement:

There’s a 200-square-foot entertainment area down there:

Plus a home gym, which overlooks the ravine:

And a glass wine cellar that can hold up to 200 bottles. The wall inside is made from barnboard:

Another bonus: the 50-square-foot cedar sauna with LED lighting:

Here’s the back deck, which has a hot tub and ravine views:

The 25-foot lap pool is closed for the season:

Big selling point

This place is luxurious open-concept living, perfect for a big family. Plus, the hot tub and sauna combo might make winter quarantine somewhat bearable.

By the numbers