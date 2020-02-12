House of the Week: $4.3 million for a newly built Leaside home with a 1,000-bottle wine cellar

Address: 35 Donegall Drive

Neighbourhood: Leaside

Agent: Charlene Kalia, Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited

Price: $4,349,000

Previously sold for: $2,048,000, in 2017

Last renovated in: 2018

The place

A 5,000-square-foot home on a quiet residential street near Bayview Avenue. This four-bedroom, seven-bathroom house has a red-brick façade and upscale interiors.

The history

The sellers are a couple with two kids. In 2017, they bought the property for $2 million, back when a two-storey house with a driveway and a detached garage sat on the lot. But the basement of that place was unfinished and it only had two bathrooms. So, the couple enlisted local architect Peter Higgins to design and build a brand new contemporary home on the property. They added a one-car garage, as well as five more bathrooms. In 2018, the home was finished. The sellers have since decided to downsize.

The tour

There are marble floors in the foyer:

Here’s the living room, which has 10-foot ceilings and a gas fireplace:

There are dark oak herringbone floors in the dining room:

Here’s a look at the 560-square-foot family room/kitchen:

The family room has a gas fireplace and a built-in wall unit:

There are quartz countertops in the kitchen:

The second-floor master bedroom has a 12-foot ceiling:

There are heated marble herringbone floors in the master bathroom:

The master bedroom has two walk-in closets. Here’s the first:

And the second:

Here’s one of the other bedrooms on the second floor:

Each of the second floor bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms with heated porcelain floors:

Here’s another bedroom:

The basement has heated laminate floors and a gas fireplace:

It also has a 1,000-bottle wine cellar made of red oak:

Here’s the backyard, which has a new shed that matches the style of the home:

Big selling point

The wine cellar is an oenophile’s dream.

Possible deal breaker

Buyers spending more than $3 million on a house might expect a bit more square footage in the secondary bedrooms, which are each 160 square feet or less.

By the numbers