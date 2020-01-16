House of the Week: $3.7 million for a recently reno’d North York mansion

Address: 100 Sandringham Drive

Neighbourhood: Wilson Heights

Agent: Deep Sachdev, Engel & Volkers Toronto Central

Price: $3,688,000

Last renovated in: 2019

The place

A stately 10,000-square-foot mansion with classic interior décor. It’s got six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a giant backyard and parking for five cars.

The history

In 1997, the original owners tore down their bungalow and built this house. Two years later, the current sellers bought the place and renovated it, bit by bit, over a 20-year period. In 2011, they spent $350,000 on a rear addition to the home. Since then, they’ve upgraded all of the ensuite bathrooms, installed a steam shower in the basement and added stonework to the façade.

The tour

The foyer has granite flooring:

There’s a four-sided gas fireplace in the front hall, where the floors are marble:

Most of the main level has hardwood flooring:

A brass chandelier hangs in the dining room:

The kitchen has quartz countertops:

There’s a bar in the breakfast area:

The sellers built the solarium in 2011:

It’s 750 square feet, with a gas fireplace and a 13-foot cathedral ceiling:

Here’s a better look at those panelled skylights:

An indoor-outdoor kitchen connects to the solarium. It has retractable glass doors that open to the backyard:

This bathroom features a black porcelain toilet:

The 220-square-foot office could be converted into a main-floor bedroom:

Those wrought iron staircases have brass handrails:

The upstairs hallway overlooks the towering fireplace in the foyer:

The master bedroom has regal-looking wallpaper:

It also has a seating area with a gas fireplace:

The five-piece master ensuite bathroom includes a skylight, a heated towel rack and a shower with massage jets:

In the upstairs den, which the sellers have staged as a gym/office, there’s a built-in desk:

Here’s one of the upstairs bedrooms:

In 2018, the bathrooms were all renovated to include quartz countertops and rain head showers:

The entertainment room in the basement has surround sound, a projector and a built-in retractable screen:

The glass bar has pedestal stools:

In 2018, the sellers installed a steam shower in the basement. It has LED lights and a speaker system:

There’s a small deck and a flagstone patio in the backyard:

The lot is about 1.35 acres, which is evident when you look at the size of the backyard:

Big selling point

The solarium.

Possible deal breaker

The house is at the end of a quiet private cul-de-sac, but it’s also on the opposite side of a Highway 401 sound barrier.

By the numbers