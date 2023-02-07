House of the week: $2.8 million for a Scarborough home with a heated deck and camouflaged closets

House of the week: $2.8 million for a Scarborough home with a heated deck and camouflaged closets

The 2,700-square-foot property also comes with four bedrooms, 14-foot ceilings, white oak accents and plenty of natural light in every room

Neighbourhood: Birchcliffe-Cliffside

Price: $2,879,000

Size: 2,700 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Parking spots: 3

Agent: Adrienne Scott, The Richards Group

The place

A minimalist home with luxury finishes and storage to the nines. It’s within walking distance of Courcelette Public School, the Toronto Hunt Club, Silver Birch Beach and the Neville Park streetcar loop.

The history

Toronto designer Julia Black and her husband, a builder, bought this house in 2015 and spent most of 2022 in reno mode—gutting it to the foundation, installing new framing from the basement to the roof, and lining the entire place with white custom cabinetry and light fixtures sourced from Italy. According to realtor Adrienne Scott, Black and her husband are now selling to embark on a new renovation challenge at a different property.

The tour

The charcoal-stained wood façade and concrete porch mix rustic with industrial. The porch has snow-melting tech built in and stays toasty year-round. The brick driveway doubles as an extended patio for hangouts.

White walls, huge windows and herringbone white oak floors work together to brighten the foyer.

The main floor is lined with a huge custom-made storage closet plus loads of niches and nooks to maintain a clutter-free living space.

An arched opening leads to a spacious family room with plenty of natural light and a gas fireplace with a stone mantel.

The kitchen’s storage panels conceal a 36-inch Bosch fridge. The marble countertops and backsplash are made custom by Toronto’s Crystal Tile and Marble.

A wooden banquette under a bespoke FLOS light fixture creates a comfortable, compact dining room.

There’s also a powder room on the main floor for guests.

The glowing oak staircase serves as the home’s spine and adds a bit of warmth to the modern aesthetic.

The main bedroom comes with a full wall of storage panels and automatic blinds. Its vaulted ceiling crests at 14 feet.

The main bathroom is covered in panels that reflect light from the wall sconces.

In the second bedroom: more sleek storage and soaring ceilings.

The place also comes with a sprawling basement.

The owners built out a modular back porch with an oversized skylight, in-floor heating and built-in Sonos speakers.

It’s a great place for a party or to bundle up and watch the snow fall.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your listing to realestate@torontolife.com.