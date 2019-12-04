Real Estate

House of the Week: $2.4 million for a charming Riverdale home—and the coach house is even nicer

By | Photography By Property Spaces |  

Address: 270 Withrow Ave.
Neighbourhood: Riverdale
Agent: Rudy Carneiro, Royal LePage Supreme Realty
Price: $2,399,000
Previously sold for: $1,325,000 in 2011
Last renovated in: 2001

The place

A charming Riverdale home with vintage features, an eccentric colour scheme and a rentable basement suite. At a little over 2,000 square feet, its got three bedrooms and three bathrooms. There’s also a detached coach house, which could be used as a rental property—or just a place to park the in-laws when they visit.

The history

In 1926, the operator of a local cartage business constructed the main building. The coach house is said to have provided room for his carts and horses. In 2001, when the house sold for $430,000, the owner made major changes to the kitchen and master bathroom. The current owners haven’t made any upgrades since buying the place for $1.3 million in 2011.

Here’s the front entryway. Check out that stained glass:

The living room has big bay windows:

And a wood-burning fireplace with crown moulding:

Like the rest of the main floor, the dining room has hardwood floors:

Here’s the kitchen, which has a playful multicoloured paint job:

From another angle. Notice the granite countertops and stainless steel appliances:

The two-piece main-floor bathroom:

The master bedroom looks cozy, in part because of the wooden floors and bed frame:

Here’s a different look. Buyers might consider removing some of that cabinetry to make room for a modern television:

Ah, the master ensuite. More hardwood floors in here, along with a clawfoot tub:

The second bedroom:

There’s serious unicorn energy in the third bedroom:

Downstairs, there’s a basement suite with renter potential:

It’s got a kitchen and separate entrance:

And its own three-piece bathroom:

There’s laundry down there, but it’s mostly unfinished, which could turn off some would-be renters:

Here’s a look at the backyard:

And then, as promised, this is the coach house:

It’s got a nice kitchen:

With more colourful cabinetry:

The living room is filled with hardwood:

It looks like the ideal place to drink whiskey:

Then there’s the dining room, which is also sandwiched by hardwood:

A quaint bedroom:

And a three-piece bathroom:

Big selling point

This place has serious money-making potential. The basement suite in the main building could be rented for a pretty penny. Then there’s the 2,000-square-foot coach house across the courtyard, which has luxurious log cabin vibes and a three-car garage.

Possible deal-breaker

The exterior of both the main building and the coach house are pretty dated. At some point, buyers will probably have to invest in a touch-up.

By the numbers
  • $2,399,000
  • $$10,000 in property taxes
  • $2,230 square feet (main house)
  • $1,980 square feet (coach house)
  • $5 parking spaces
  • $4 bedrooms
  • $4 bathrooms
  • $1 wood-burning fireplace

