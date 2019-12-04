House of the Week: $2.4 million for a charming Riverdale home—and the coach house is even nicer
Address: 270 Withrow Ave.
Neighbourhood: Riverdale
Agent: Rudy Carneiro, Royal LePage Supreme Realty
Price: $2,399,000
Previously sold for: $1,325,000 in 2011
Last renovated in: 2001
The place
A charming Riverdale home with vintage features, an eccentric colour scheme and a rentable basement suite. At a little over 2,000 square feet, its got three bedrooms and three bathrooms. There’s also a detached coach house, which could be used as a rental property—or just a place to park the in-laws when they visit.
The history
In 1926, the operator of a local cartage business constructed the main building. The coach house is said to have provided room for his carts and horses. In 2001, when the house sold for $430,000, the owner made major changes to the kitchen and master bathroom. The current owners haven’t made any upgrades since buying the place for $1.3 million in 2011.
Here’s the front entryway. Check out that stained glass:
The living room has big bay windows:
And a wood-burning fireplace with crown moulding:
Like the rest of the main floor, the dining room has hardwood floors:
Here’s the kitchen, which has a playful multicoloured paint job:
From another angle. Notice the granite countertops and stainless steel appliances:
The two-piece main-floor bathroom:
The master bedroom looks cozy, in part because of the wooden floors and bed frame:
Here’s a different look. Buyers might consider removing some of that cabinetry to make room for a modern television:
Ah, the master ensuite. More hardwood floors in here, along with a clawfoot tub:
The second bedroom:
There’s serious unicorn energy in the third bedroom:
Downstairs, there’s a basement suite with renter potential:
It’s got a kitchen and separate entrance:
And its own three-piece bathroom:
There’s laundry down there, but it’s mostly unfinished, which could turn off some would-be renters:
Here’s a look at the backyard:
And then, as promised, this is the coach house:
It’s got a nice kitchen:
With more colourful cabinetry:
The living room is filled with hardwood:
It looks like the ideal place to drink whiskey:
Then there’s the dining room, which is also sandwiched by hardwood:
A quaint bedroom:
And a three-piece bathroom:
Big selling point
This place has serious money-making potential. The basement suite in the main building could be rented for a pretty penny. Then there’s the 2,000-square-foot coach house across the courtyard, which has luxurious log cabin vibes and a three-car garage.
Possible deal-breaker
The exterior of both the main building and the coach house are pretty dated. At some point, buyers will probably have to invest in a touch-up.
By the numbers
- $2,399,000
- $$10,000 in property taxes
- $2,230 square feet (main house)
- $1,980 square feet (coach house)
- $5 parking spaces
- $4 bedrooms
- $4 bathrooms
- $1 wood-burning fireplace