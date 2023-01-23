House of the Week: $2.3 million for a Cabbagetown home with an EV charger and solar panels

The 2,200-square-foot property also comes with floor-to-ceiling windows, textured accent walls, heated floors and a backyard built for hangouts

Neighbourhood: Cabbagetown

Agent: Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Realty

Price: $2,295,000

Size: 2,226 square feet

Last renovated in: 2019

Previously sold for: $2,140,000 in 2020

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

The place



A three-bed, three-bath home in Cabbagetown. The property comes with an outdoor parking space next to a laneway as well as an EV charger. There are also rooftop solar panels, which the owners say cut their electricity bill in half. Future owners can walk or bus to Sherbourne and Castle Frank stations, and Riverdale Park and the Don Valley are nearby.

The history

The house is located next to the Wellesley Cottages, a row of historic workers’ homes built in the 1880s. It was renovated just before 2020. Over the pandemic, the owners purchased a cottage as a full-time residence, so they’re putting this property up for sale.

The tour

The mahogany front door—which opens to this dining area—comes with a curved transom window. The front windows have California shutters.

The dining room leads into this galley kitchen. It has a Bosch five-burner gas stove and an integrated fridge as well as a Gaggenau dishwasher. Both the backsplash and the island are marble.

Beyond the kitchen is the living room, which opens to the backyard via floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors. The gas fireplace has a river rock base.

Here’s a reverse shot of the living area that highlights the home’s cement accent wall and staircase.

The second-floor hallway features a skylight and glass railings.

The main bedroom has enormous windows overlooking the backyard.

Here’s a closer look at the walk-through closet area, which leads to the ensuite bathroom, with built-in mahogany storage.

The main ensuite has a floating soaker tub and a textured porcelain feature wall.

There’s also a walk-in shower and a double vanity with wall-mounted faucets. The marble flooring is heated.

Here’s the second bedroom, with views of Wellesley Street. The Murphy bed (which flips up into a desk) is included with the sale.

And here’s the second bathroom, equipped with heated flooring and vertical porcelain subway tiles.

Down the hall is the laundry area. It has a stacked washer-dryer, a hanging rack and more storage.

Moving to the basement reveals this rec room, which has integrated ceiling speakers and a built-in entertainment unit.

The basement bedroom has an upholstered panel accent wall and built-in floating side tables.

The third bathroom comes with a walk-in shower and bench, marble flooring, and a wide vanity.

Here’s the fully fenced-in backyard.

The outdoor dining and lounge area (with gas grill and garden beds) is quite cozy when everything isn’t covered in snow.

Just past the shed is the EV charger and parking space.

