House of the Week: $1.8 million for a Parkdale heritage classic with a spiral staircase to the backyard

House of the Week: $1.8 million for a Parkdale heritage classic with a spiral staircase to the backyard

The 2,800-square-foot property also comes with original stained glass and pine floors, a renovated basement, a parking pad, and quirky design

Neighbourhood: Parkdale

Agent: Greg Makin, Trust Realty Group

Price: $1,800,000

Size: 2,116 square feet, plus a 732-square-foot basement

Last renovated: 2017

Bedrooms: 3+2

Bathrooms: 4

The place

A semi-detached Victorian in Parkdale, within walking distance of Liberty Village. The home is currently set up as a duplex with a three-bed, two-bath unit on the second and third levels as well as a two-bed, two-bath unit on the main floor and basement. Its street, Melbourne, is a quiet and leafy respite from one of Toronto’s liveliest neighbourhoods.

The history

The house was built in 1908. When the current owner purchased the property, in 1998, for $207,000, they renovated it into two units by adding a dividing wall on the main floor and a kitchen on the second. The property can be sold with its current tenant in place, with the option for vacant possession.

The tour

The stained glass front doors and pine flooring are original to the house. This foyer doubles as a mudroom.

The entrance opens to a wood stairwell flanked by exposed brick.

The stairs lead to an open-concept living room and kitchen on the second level.

Here’s a front-facing view of the living area, with more original stained glass, trim and mouldings.

The kitchen has a five-burner gas stove, a farmhouse sink and polished-concrete countertops.

Here’s the hallway just outside of the kitchen and living room.

The second-level bathroom has a clawfoot soaker tub with a marble backsplash, plus original wood wainscoting.

This space on the second floor is currently used as the main bedroom. It has a fire-exit walkout to a spiral staircase that descends into the backyard.

On the third floor, the house opens up into this den and laundry room.

This bedroom (staged as an office) overlooks the neighbourhood and has vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet.

This is the third-floor bathroom, equipped with a walk-in shower.

And here’s the floor’s remaining bedroom, with a view of the backyard.

Should the new owners continue to rent the lower unit out, tenants can enter through this private side door. To the right is that spiral staircase leading to the main bedroom.

Here’s the main-floor kitchen, with a tiled countertop and backsplash and tons of storage.

This view of the kitchen reveals its double fridge and long dining table.

Just next to the kitchen is this bathroom with subway tiling.

Here’s the main-floor living and dining area.

The fireplace in the living room is also original, but not currently functional. The large windows serve as a dramatic centrepiece.

The basement has two bedrooms and ceramic flooring throughout. Here’s the first bedroom, which is at the front of the house.

Down the hall is this den. The other bedroom is being used for storage.

The basement bathroom has a walk-in shower with a marble surround.

And here’s the downstairs laundry.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your listing to realestate@torontolife.com.