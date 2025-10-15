An east side story in Leslieville

As city-centric topics go, the east side vs. west side debate in Toronto is a heated one. But talk to a Leslieville local, and they’ll enthusiastically—and definitively—say there’s simply no contest. East is best.

Leslieville started as a small village in the 1850s and flourished around the Toronto Nurseries owned by George Leslie and his sons, which is where the community gets its name. Although the neighbourhood—which is helmed by the Canadian National Railway line and Gerrard Street to the north, McGee Street to the west, Eastern Avenue to the south and Coxwell Avenue to the east—has a gritty past, it is very much lauded today for its thriving local businesses, abundant parks and family friendly vibe. Plus, its prime location between The Beach and Yonge and Queen means it’s as close to R&R as it is to commerce.

Architectural remnants of its past industries remain, of course, as evident by historic structures like the Wrigley Buildings (as in the chewing gum) on Carlaw, the Woods Manufacturing building on Logan and the Consumers’ Gas Station building on Eastern. But that’s all part of its charm.

“Leslieville was very much a frontier neighbourhood two decades ago within the mindset of first-time buyers and young families,” says Alex Corey, real estate agent and architectural historian with Heaps Estrin. Today, it’s a hot pocket for families with kids.

For residents looking to move into the neighbourhood, Leslieville offers a cornucopia of options, from condos in the $725,000 range to luxe detached houses for $2 million and above. And architectural styles abound.

“The eastern parts have a lot more Craftsman-style houses. Those are your semis with minimal decoration,” Corey says. “But Riverside has beautiful brick Victorians with all the trappings, such as sleeping porches and gingerbread details. You also have Ontario cottage-style homes from the 1860s and onwards, alongside contemporary infill housing from the past 20 years.”

A wonderful area for buyers to consider is the strip of Pape between Queen and Dundas, where the BB streets—Blong and Brighton avenues—are located. Here, beautiful old homes and big trees are the norm. And then there’s the aptly named Hideaway Park, an in-the-know interior block park favoured by locals. Parents throw weekend kids’ parties there, and dogs play in the fenced-in run.

“The real appeal of Leslieville is that it is possible to buy a semi or townhouse in the neighbourhood on a first-time budget, with an average selling price of $1 million,” says Corey. But be aware: “With the average days on market of just over one week, being agile, quick and ready to jump is essential to secure these properties.”

Tamara Robbins Griffith, co-designer at Kerr + Field Interiors, moved to Leslieville 13 years ago when she was pregnant with her first child. “When we bought our house, I really had no idea just how family-friendly this area is. We truly lucked out and fell in love with the Leslieville Farmers’ Market our first summer here,” she says of the year-round market at 150 Greenwood Ave. “It’s been a cornerstone of our weekends ever since.”

From a parental standpoint, she was also pleasantly surprised to find that despite being in a large city, there’s a distinct feeling that everyone is working together in Leslieville. “Our street has such a tight-knit community of kids and parents, it really feels like a village—we are all looking out for one another.”

Where to fuel up

Carb crashing? Fill up your tank with Japanese-inspired pastries at Issho Bakery (583 Gerrard St. E.). The milk chocolate matcha cookies, canelés and sables are habit-forming, alongside a single-roast coffee. On a different outing, amble south for your new favourite flat white at Pilot Coffee Roasters (983 Queen St. E.). While there, grab a bag of Catalan coffee beans that taste like gummy bears and browse the coffee-themed merch. The tin-ceilinged, brick-walled Tango Palace Coffee Company (1156 Queen St. E.) has a quirky, 1990s nostalgic setting and excellent carrot cake. Score Egyptian coffee and sandwiches at Maha’s Cafe (978 Queen St. E.) or for the full Middle Eastern Monty, pop into Maha’s Brunch (226 Greenwood Ave.), a homey joint serving shakshuka and tasty dips.

Where to go

Cultural spots are scattered throughout Leslieville, so put on your walking shoes and start exploring. From painting to pottery, evolving Canadian creations are on display at the Blue Crow Gallery (1330 Gerrard St. E.), which sells great gifts, including jewellery. Artsy adults and kids can also sign up for classes. Dianna Witte Gallery (1122 Dundas St. E.) features a reliably rousing selection of contemporary and photo-based art and offers framing services. Grab a book or three at Queen Books (914 Queen St. E.). The shop has a warm, friendly feel and a good children’s selection. Pop into the Toronto Public Library (765 Queen St. E.), which is housed in the former Postal Station G building. The ornate building, built in 1913, was designed by the architect E.J. Lennox, the guy behind Casa Loma, Old City Hall and The Omni King Edward Hotel.

Where to shop

Leslieville is rife with eclectic stores to discover. Rummage through the flea market at Ashbridge’s Estate (1444 Queen St. E.), with over 60 vendors selling collectibles. The tiny but mighty antique vintage store Gadabout (1300 Queen St. E.) is a treasure trove of throwback wares, featuring everything from collector’s stamps to lamps, and vintage designer clothing to bolts of fabric. The ethically-minded Kotn (978 Queen St. E.) offers crazy comfortable, sustainable threads for a modern lifestyle. Now that your summer outfit is settled, why not dress the patio, too? Montreal furniture studio DE GASPÉ (262 Carlaw Ave.) recently opened its first Toronto showroom in the Reliable Toy Factory. The airy, industrial space boasts polished concrete floors and exposed brick.

Where to dine

Hi-low dining is the name of the game here. Grab a club sandwich and a budget bowl of soup at the no-frills (read: rugged) Gale’s Snack Bar (539 Eastern Ave.), a stalwart since the 1960s for truck drivers and factory workers. Fried chicken sandwiches and crinkle fries satisfy at the popular pub Betty’s East (1301 Queen St. E.). Then, wildly pivot by hitting up the trendy Piano Piano (1190 Dundas St. E.), where the blistered pizzas and decadent desserts are no misses. Look to Lake Inez (1471 Gerrard St. E.) for delicious grub and biodynamic wines in an eclectic setting—snag a reso, if you can, on the Mystery Patio to sample the surprise tasting menu. Conci (1300 Gerrard St. E.) is a petite café offering amazing French pastries, sandwiches and natural wines. Grab a sub at Lambo’s Deli (1372 Queen St. E.), or head to Eastside Social (1008 Queen St. E.) for elevated pub fare and chill vibes—patrons swear by the molasses bread and butter. Choose from two new flavours of doughnuts daily and excellent comfort food at White Lily Diner (678 Queen Street E.). -Iris Benaroia