250 Lawrence by Graywood Developments is connecting Bedford Park to the surrounding city

Imagine living in an area where nearly any need can be met within 15 minutes: schools, shopping, entertainment, recreation, all a short walk or bike ride away. In Paris, this has become known as “the 15-minute city.” In midtown Toronto, the 15-minute city is embodied by 250 Lawrence, a new condominium development now under construction just east of Avenue Road.

The nine-storey building of 250 Lawrence, conceived by Graywood Developments, makes its presence known while staying true to the area’s charm and intimacy. Its clean and crisp lines, oversized wood doors and colour palette of bronze and gunmetal grey all blend nicely with the surrounding streetscape.

Located in the Bedford Park neighbourhood, residents of 250 Lawrence will have quick and easy access to everything a vibrant community needs, from a tranquil ravine system that features public gardens and jogging paths to the nearby retail shops, gourmet grocery stores, restaurants, cinemas and cafés of Avenue Road and Yonge Street. Bedford Park is also home to some of the city’s best schools and educational institutions, as well as a number of recreational clubs and facilities, including playgrounds, pools, tennis courts and cycling paths.

With suites ranging from 500-square-foot one bedrooms to 1,300-square-foot three bedrooms, 250 Lawrence offers residents a number of ways to “right-size” their lifestyle. “If you’re an empty-nester, with a house in Bedford Park that is maybe too large for your needs, you can move into this building and downsize without leaving all the local amenities or losing your circle of friends,” says Neil Pattison, Graywood’s senior vice-president of development. “But it’s also ideal if you’re trying to get your first foot on the property ladder and want to buy your first home in an elegant neighbourhood.”

Created with materials such as matte porcelain, wood plank floating floors and premium quality quartz, the interiors at 250 Lawrence exude the same charm that defines the neighbourhood. High-end appliances and large bedrooms, closets and storage spaces only add to the luxury—as do the views. Depending on the unit, tall windows offer sightlines stretching back to the city or overlooking the nearby ravines, with especially breathtaking views from the 8th and 9th floor penthouse suites.

Building amenities are equally as luxurious, with communal terraces at both the ground and rooftop level—perfect for hosting an impromptu patio dinner on a long summer night—a state of-the-art fitness centre, a meeting and coworking space, two lounges for relaxation (one with a fireplace), a yoga studio and a dog wash area for easy cleanup after a walk through the nearby ravine.

Along with its amenities and convenient location, 250 Lawrence enhances the Bedford Park community by providing new access to the nearby Douglas Greenbelt ravine. “Forty per cent of our area will be going to public use,” says Pattison. “One-third of the site is going to be handed back to the city as an expansion of the Douglas Greenbelt, and we’re also putting a city park in there, which will connect the site to Glengarry Avenue, as well as a privately owned public space. So we’re enabling people to walk to Avenue Road quicker and much more pleasantly.”

At 250 Lawrence, the 15-minute city is now a reality in midtown Toronto. With construction now underway, it’s the perfect time to call this exclusive condominium home.

