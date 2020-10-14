How buying a condo at Guelph’s Copper Club can give you the lifestyle of your dreams

How buying a condo at Guelph’s Copper Club can give you the lifestyle of your dreams

A pub where the bartender knows your favourite drink. A yard to play a friendly game of bocce with your neighbour. A well-curated library to sit and relax in. And a nearby river to stroll along. Some lifestyles are impossible to put a price tag on. Until now.

This is life at The Copper Club—the latest phase of The Metalworks urban condo development from Fusion Homes, located in the heart of downtown Guelph. While many condos are either centrally located but prohibitively expensive, or affordable but too far from the action, The Copper Club offers the best of both worlds. This sophisticated community provides premium amenities and close proximity to everything downtown Guelph has to offer. And with suites starting in the $500s, there’s no reason you can’t start living the life you’ve always dreamed of.

Sophistication, fun and relaxation are all part of the package at The Copper Club. Meet friends for drinks at the Ward Bar. See who’s squaring off against who on the games deck. Or put your feet up and relax with a good book in the library—and then slip behind the bookcase, The Copper Club’s entrance to the unknown, where a hidden Speakeasy is more than an amenity, it’s a secret hideout and an escape.

The Metalworks has transformed a once prolific centre of industry—namely, the former W.C. Wood factory—into a dynamic community where past meets present and life, work, and leisure connect. The Metalworks provides a unique urban lifestyle, with 30,000 square feet of proposed dining, cafés, and shopping.

Residents of The Copper Club receive access to all of The Metalworks amenities across the first three phases—including a pet spa, party room, guest suite, and chef’s kitchen. The Metalworks is located along the Speed River, so when you’re feeling more contemplative, there’s plenty of beautiful greenspace to stroll through and lots of scenic views to look out from.

Along with these onsite amenities, The Metalworks’ fifty-foot-wide River Walk connects the community to the downtown Guelph scene—from its many restaurants to its vibrant shops.

The Copper Club has spaces to fit every lifestyle, two-bedroom residences, townhomes, and luxury penthouses units, all ranging in size from 654 to 2,255 square feet.

But with suites starting in the $500s, the lifestyle of your dreams is attainable at The Copper Club.

The Copper Club’s one-of-a-kind condos, townhomes, and penthouse units are now available and scheduled for completion in 2021. Fusion Homes has begun facilitating the final release for The Copper Club.

For more information, please visit fusionhomes.com.