North York’s new landmark: Sloane redefines urban rental living beside Yorkdale

A bold new addition has arrived at Yorkdale, and it’s not another luxury retailer. It’s Sloane, a striking trio of rental towers by Fitzrovia that may be quietly rewriting the rules of city living.

A community with character, not just condos

Tucked just steps from Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Sloane is an architectural counterpoint to the city’s glass-drenched skyline. Designed by global firm Arcadis, its brick-clad towers, hand-laid and classically proportioned, offer a distinctly urban permanence. Unlike many new builds in Toronto, which lean toward the ephemeral, Sloane feels rooted—a place designed to last.

With 759 suites and sweeping, unobstructed views, the scale is impressive. But scale alone isn’t the story. What’s different here is intention.

Hotel luxury meets home comfort

Step inside, and you’re greeted by what feels more like a boutique hotel than a lobby. Sculptural arches, a central fireplace and the buzz of 10 DEAN—a café by day, cocktail bar by night—all set a refined tone. This isn’t just a place to pass through; it’s a place to linger.

And linger you might. Upstairs, a wellness-forward amenity floor blurs the lines between relaxation and recreation. A landscaped terrace wraps around an infinity pool. Just beyond, sculptural pergolas provide shade to wood-fired pizza ovens and sleek grilling stations, creating an alfresco dreamscape that could just as easily be in Milan.

Indoors, things are just as considered, with a full-size official Raptors basketball court, private cinemas and a karaoke lounge styled like a speakeasy. There’s even a full-size two-lane bowling alley.

Room to breathe (and grow)

Where many new housing developments squeeze style into square footage, Sloane bucks the trend. Two- and three-bedroom suites make up 65 per cent of the community—a rare statistic in a market saturated with micro-units. Designed to accommodate growing families, multi-generational households or downsizers who aren’t ready to sacrifice space, Sloane’s floor plans are generously proportioned and smartly appointed.

Kitchens feature custom Italian millwork, quartz waterfall countertops, wine fridges and full-size KitchenAid appliance packages. The craftsmanship is undeniable.

A neighbourhood that does it all

Geographically, Sloane’s location is an urban dweller’s dream, nestled between Highway 401, Dufferin and Allen Road, with Yorkdale TTC station a short walk away. That means downtown is 20 minutes by subway, and everything else, from Dior to Lady York Foods, is already on your doorstep.

For nature lovers, Downsview Park offers a welcome sprawl of green just a stone’s throw away. For commuters, the nearby GO terminal makes travel beyond the city simple.

For all ages, all stages

What’s most notable about Sloane, though, might be its range. Most developments target either the upwardly mobile or the forever downsizing. Sloane isn’t interested in that binary choice. It’s designed for life in its full range.

There’s a Montessori-style preschool on-site (Bloomsbury Academy’s second Toronto outpost), a kids’ kitchen and adventure zone and even a spa for pets. Residents receive complimentary memberships to Cleveland Clinic Canada’s virtual care program, and wellness amenities rival those of a top-tier resort, including a yoga studio and a Scandinavian-inspired spa complete with sauna and cold plunge.

Add in co-working lounges with high-speed internet, keyless suite entry, and an embedded sense of community, and you’ve got something that feels more like a micro-village than a high-rise.

A sign of things to come

In a city grappling with housing demands and cookie-cutter solutions, Sloane feels like a quiet revolution. It’s a purpose-built rental that respects design, considers comfort and accommodates real life.

And for now, new residents can take advantage of two months of free rent and six months of parking—though you might not need the car. Book an in-person tour today.