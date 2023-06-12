Expect the unexpected from Toronto’s newest condominium community

Expect the unexpected from Toronto’s newest condominium community

Introducing The Leaside, a highly sought-after residence in the heart of historic downtown

A luxurious new condominium community is coming to one of Toronto’s most desirable neighbourhoods. The Leaside on Laird Drive makes an eloquent statement of style and glamour, with architecture by Turner Fleischer and interiors by Truong Ly Design Inc.

Core Development Group1, Emblem Developments2 and Fiera Real Estate3 have partnered in developing the two mid-rise boutique residences, offering 109 and 132 suites ranging from studios to three-bedrooms and townhomes.

Surrounded by the city’s best

Located at the epicentre of Toronto’s most prestigious historic neighbourhoods—Leaside, Rosedale, Moore Park and Bennington Heights—this luxe condo community is ideal for those seeking a modern residence with refined features and premier access to local amenities.

Residents enjoy easy access to parks and natural spaces, upscale shopping and dining, top-rated schools and the new Laird Station light rail. Bayview Avenue, lined with specialty shops, cafés and bakeries, is a mere five-minute drive or 20-minute walk. A short trip west, Rosedale and Summerhill beckon with exclusive retail offerings and delightful gourmet restaurants. Looking for designer fashion? The Shops at Don Mills are also nearby.

“Our commitment to quality is evident from first glance of The Leaside,” says Kash Pashootan, CEO and founder of Emblem Developments. “The boutique building is one of those rare developments that immediately delivers the feeling of special, yet it’s affordable luxury that buyers will appreciate.”

Bryan Nykoliation, president of Core Development Group, agrees: “The Leaside is a unique residential offering that buyers will aspire to live in. They’ll be able to experience upscale luxury ownership in a cherished neighbourhood.”

Everything at your fingertips

Complementing the vast array of area benefits and conveniences are the transformative amenities at The Leaside, designed to offer residents and their guests opportunities for relaxation, renewal and connection.

If fitness is your objective, the gym provides motivation and inspiration; it’s fully equipped with cardio equipment, free weights and a selection of yoga and stretching accessories.

The dining room, with a large dark wood table that seats eight, can be booked for any occasion. The co-working lounge, optimized for working from home or devoting time to personal projects, is another thoughtfully planned space.

During the summer, the rooftop terrace—with fireplaces, barbecues, landscaping, comfortable seating and impressive views—makes a spectacular venue to host casual gatherings.

Every space is creatively designed to feel welcoming and tranquil. Decorated with exquisite natural-looking materials, The Leaside’s interiors are inspired by the beauty of nature. Contrasts of dark and light, hard and soft add visual appeal, and furnishings by Restoration Hardware are found in the common areas.

It’s all about the details

Inside every suite, you’ll find the same sophisticated attention to detail. Generous space considerations offer a feeling of calm, with large terraces that blur the line between indoors and out.

The well-equipped kitchens are perfect for home chefs, and the spa-like bathrooms are ideal to refresh and relax. High ceilings and sleek features and finishes complete the picture of effortless modern luxury.

Core Development Group, Emblem and Fiera Real Estate are proud to bring this aesthetic to The Leaside, working together to offer professional upscale Torontonians the elevated lifestyle community they seek.

For more information, visit TheLeaside.com.

1 Core Development Group is a Toronto-based real estate developer of unique urban projects that combine innovative architectural design with high-quality construction, setting a high benchmark in contemporary living with thoughtfully designed communities, throughout the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas. Core’s current portfolio consists of 4,100+ units representing over $3.5 billion in development value.

2 Emblem Developments is one of the most active real estate development firms in the GTA with a focus on high-rise residential buildings. Emblem has been recognized by the building industry’s most respected organizations with awards that stand as a testament to its approach and commitment to crafting homes of the finest calibre for residents and the community. Emblem’s current portfolio consists of 4,500+ residences representing $3.6 billion of development value.

3 Fiera Real Estate is a leading investment management company with offices in North America and Europe and a team of over 130 employees. The firm globally manages over $8 billion of commercial real estate through a range of investment funds and accounts. The highly diverse nature of its portfolio combined with a range of best-in-class strategies provides investors with exceptional opportunities to diversify their exposure and customize their investment experience within the real estate asset class.