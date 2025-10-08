At Elm-Ledbury, mindfulness and wellness meet downtown living

In Toronto’s Garden District, a new two-tower rental community is rethinking what it means to live well in the city.

Elm-Ledbury from rental real estate developer Fitzrovia puts wellness at the centre of the living experience, blending health-focused design with amenities usually reserved for private clubs and resorts. Just steps from Queen subway station, the community is as much about balance as it is about convenience.

Suites designed as retreats

Inside, the suites carry the wellness ethos throughout. Light-filled layouts, spa-style bathrooms and thoughtful finishes encourage rest and recovery when retreating from the buzz of the city. With options ranging from studios to three-bedrooms, the offerings are designed to appeal to students, professionals and families alike.

Fitness and recovery, with spaces to play and unwind

The building’s fitness centre, known as the Temple, was designed in consultation with Matt Nichol, director of player health and performance for the Ottawa Senators. The Temple is outfitted with professional-grade equipment and a Peloton spin studio, reflecting a growing trend: bringing elite training environments into residential buildings.

For quieter forms of movement, the Yoga Sanctuary offers natural light, Pilates reformer machines and on-demand classes ranging from Zumba to HIIT.

Advertisement

Partnerships also shape Elm-Ledbury’s amenities. The indoor North Court basketball half-court carries the Toronto Raptors’ dino-claw logo, while the rooftop pool deck, LIDO, channels resort living with infinity edges, cabanas and skyline views. It’s a rare blend of leisure and community, whether for solo downtime or a summer gathering.

Health care at home

Elm-Ledbury goes beyond wellness with an on-site telehealth centre created with Cleveland Clinic Canada. From prescription refills to specialist referrals, residents can access health care without leaving the building. Between work, family and the responsibilities that come with everyday living, this kind of access is often more valuable than any rent discount, though Fitzrovia also offers move-in incentives such as a gift card for 10 DEAN, the on-site café and bar.

A Garden District address

Living here means enjoying proximity to one of downtown’s green anchors, Allan Gardens Conservatory, and easy access some of Toronto’s best landmarks like the Eaton Centre, St. Lawrence Market and the Financial District.

For many residents, the biggest luxury is time saved on commutes, with short walks to transit connecting them to the rest of the city. When paired with the two months of rent relief built into all new leases, you’ll have saved enough time and money to focus on what really matters: living well.

Book an in-person tour today at elmledbury.ca.