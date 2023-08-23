The first condos in Canada equipped with SMEG award-winning appliances

A new Etobicoke community by EllisDon Developments is the first in the city, and the country, to offer SMEG fridges, dishwashers and more

The appliances in pre-construction condominiums are usually an afterthought and buyers typically aren’t aware of what they’ll be getting early on, but these crucial pieces of equipment are vital to homeownership—and can be costly to replace.

To ensure quality in its suites, EllisDon Developments has launched a first for Canada and first-of-its-kind partnership in North America with SMEG, outfitting all suites in the upcoming Arcadia District community with luxury, award-winning SMEG appliances.

Elevating interiors

Located just steps from Bloor St. and Kipling Ave. at 56-60 Fieldway Rd., future residents across Arcadia District’s four towers—which range from 12 to 42 storeys with more than 1,300 units combined—will benefit from high-end SMEG appliances from its Classica Collection, including refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers and microwaves.

“We are proud to announce this partnership with SMEG Canada as the first of its kind in North America, bringing top-quality appliances to each suite at Arcadia District and elevating the experience for every resident in the community,” says Chris Smith, vice president of EllisDon Developments.

Inspired pieces

SMEG partners with globally renowned architects on all its appliance designs. The Classica Collection was designed by Italian architect Guido Canali, who has contributed to the restoration of such exceptional historical structures as the National Gallery in Parma, the Santa Maria della Scala in Siena, Prada’s headquarters in Tuscany and the Museum of the Duomo in Milan.

The collection’s style is distinctive, using stainless steel details, which highlight the unique control knobs, and clean, refined ergonomic handles that incorporate elements of industrial design.

“We look forward to bringing our internationally recognized made-in-Italy appliances to the residents of Arcadia District, creating one-of-a-kind spaces that combine performance and style,” says Gisela Mussen, general manager and managing director of SMEG Canada.

Design-forward spaces

Building on EllisDon’s renowned reputation for building iconic Canadian landmarks, such as the Rogers Centre, Art Gallery of Ontario and Toronto Pearson International Airport’s Terminal 1, the thoughtful, design-forward developer looks forward to partnering with SMEG on this innovative project, which brings added value to homeowners.

“At both SMEG and EllisDon, we have a tremendous amount of pride in what we build, coming from each of our businesses delivering excellent results for more than 70 years, and we are confident this will translate into incredible value for all prospective purchasers,” says Smith.

The Italian appliance expert is known for partnering with luxury brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Supreme, Veuve Clicquot and Fiat, among many others. With their proven track record of redefining spaces internationally, SMEG appliances will help elevate the Arcadia District as they have in Dubai, London, Singapore, Hong Kong, Stockholm, New York City and Miami.

While SMEG has partnered on residential developments before, they’ve never worked on a project of this scale in North America. “Embracing innovation and design excellence and setting a new benchmark for modern living, we’re thrilled to unveil this first-ever residential partnership in Canada with EllisDon Developments,” says Mussen.

For more information on the Arcadia District, visit ArcadiaDistrict.com.