/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
Real Estate News

The Ford government ordered the city to double housing density in Liberty Village

Already struggling with congestion, the west-end neighbourhood is holding on to new transit hope

By Teagan Sliz
 | October 17, 2025
Copy link
The Ford government ordered the city to double housing density in Liberty Village
Photo by Nick Lachance/Toronto Star/Getty Images

Despite long-standing traffic issues in Liberty Village, Premier Doug Ford’s Conservatives are overriding city zoning rules on one of the neighbourhood’s proposed residential complexes, more than doubling its density.

Related: A mini city planned for Cloverdale Mall has been cancelled

The project in question, known as the Exhibition Transit-Oriented Community, is planned for Atlantic and Jefferson avenues, steps from the Exhibition GO station. Originally, it comprised three mixed-use buildings with roughly 560 housing units. Now, Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma is upping the density to 1,448 units, with one of the towers reaching 54 storeys.

In recent years, Liberty Village, known for its seemingly endless buffet of condos, has pushed back against intensification. The district offers few effective ways to get in or out by car, bike or foot and is severely lacking in transit options given its huge population. Compounding the issue is Liberty Village’s proximity to major venues and event spaces, such as Budweiser Stage, Exhibition Place and BMO Field, the latter of which will host the World Cup this summer. Conditions got so bad in 2024 that Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik passed a Liberty Village Traffic Action Plan to help clear streets.

Related: Ontario’s New Deal will bring ready-to-assemble homes to Coxwell and Gerrard

Advertisement

Improved public transit would mitigate these issues, and city-changing infrastructure is on the way in the form of frequent all-day GO service, a revitalized Exhibition GO station, a brand-new King-Liberty GO station on the Kitchener line, and Ontario Line service to downtown and the city’s northeast corner. But Liberty Villagers won’t benefit from these projects until the 2030s.

In its minister’s zoning order materials, Infrastructure Ontario says that transit-oriented communities like the ones proposed for Atlantic and Jefferson will provide “real opportunities to build vibrant mixed-use communities...bringing more jobs and more housing closer to transit.” The transit in question can’t come fast enough.

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Teagan Sliz
Teagan Sliz
Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui
Deep Dives

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years
Deep Dives

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather
Deep Dives

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord
Deep Dives

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Inside the Latest Issue

The October issue of Toronto Life features 12 neighbourhoods destined for big things. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.