Cottage of the Week: $6.5 million for a Georgian Bay retreat with a tricked out gym and a 100-foot dock

Cottage of the Week: $6.5 million for a Georgian Bay retreat with a tricked out gym and a 100-foot dock

The 5,200-square-foot four-season property also comes with a walk-in closet, a heated garage and patio, an outdoor hot tub, and 180 feet of shoreline

Location: Port McNicoll, Southern Georgian Bay

Agent: Kevin Gilchrist, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Listing price: $6,550,000

The place

A four-plus-two-bedroom, five-bathroom cottage on Georgian Bay with 5,200 square feet of living space, built in 2019. It also comes with an 850-square-foot bunkie.

The home sits on about five acres of land with 180 feet of shoreline and a 100-foot dock. There’s also a boat well with a solar-powered lift and a lake-fed irrigation system for landscaping. It’s located close to the marina at Port McNicoll, in view of the Thirty Thousands Islands, the world’s largest freshwater archipelago.

The tour

The front door opens into this foyer with pot lighting and stairs to the lower level.

Here’s the reverse view from the front door, with an open-concept kitchen, living room and dining room. The space has a vaulted ceiling equipped with an $80,000 speaker system.

The kitchen has Cambria quartz countertops, Wolf appliances, Sub-Zero fridges and an L-shaped island with seating for four. The chandelier is from Restoration Hardware.

Underneath the kitchen island, there’s a beverage fridge and a built-in microwave.

This dining area is just past the kitchen, with views of the bay.

The living room has a gas fireplace surrounded by storage and space above it for a massive TV. There’s also a sliding door to the left that leads out to the wrap-around deck.

Just behind the living room is the main bedroom, with a vaulted ceiling and battery-powered blinds. It has a sliding door walkout to the deck as well.

Here’s the main ensuite with a double vanity, a walk-in shower, a soaker tub and heated floors.

The main bedroom also features a spacious walk-in closet with a marble-topped centre island.

On the opposite end of the main floor, behind the kitchen, there are two more bedrooms. This one has double closets.

There’s a laundry area on the main level with heated flooring and Cambria quartz countertops. It connects the garage with the cottage and has its own walk-in coat closet, so it doubles as a mudroom.

The entire lower level of the home is anchored by the family room, which has heated floors and hidden speakers. That area in the back is a wet bar equipped with two Sub-Zero beverage fridges.

There are also two bedrooms on the lower level. Here’s the first, overlooking the bay.

This bathroom is shared by the two bedrooms.

Next to the family room, there’s a gym with rubber flooring. All of the equipment comes with the sale. A small one-person infrared sauna (not pictured) sits behind this space.

This rec room is currently being used as a kids’ playroom.

The lower-level deck has four electric-powered screens, which come in handy during mosquito season, along with heated flooring that’s warm enough to melt ice and snow. The hot tub is just beyond the far door.

Here’s the garage—able to comfortably fit three large vans—with heated flooring, air conditioning and built-in drainage for washing vehicles.

As for the bunkie, its lower level has a gas heater and space for two cars, although it’s currently being used as a hang-out space.

The bunkie is currently set up as an open-concept living room with a bed in the corner.

Here’s the bunkie’s full bathroom. For the right price, the art can be included in the sale.

That’s the bunkie on the left and the cottage on the right. Both patios come lined with glass railings to maximize views. The upper deck has a natural gas hookup for a grill and smoker.