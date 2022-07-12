Cottage of the Week: $10 million for a Mediterranean-inspired “cottage” in Tiny, Ontario

Address: 300 Silver Birch Dr.

District: Tiny

Agent: Kevin Gilchrist, Sotheby’s International Realty

Listing price: $9,995,000

Previously sold for: $230,000, in 2003

The place

A three-bed, five-bath beachfront cottage in Tiny, Ontario, on Georgian Bay.

In 2011, the sellers purchased a five-acre plot of land. It sat empty for a few years until they began redeveloping their shoreline, which included building a cedar dock on a pile-driven pier and a rock-wall harbour.

Then, from 2018 to 2019, the sellers built this modern, Mediterranean-style two-storey home with an $8-million budget. It sits on the shores of Georgian Bay, with 200 feet of southwest-facing granite-and-sand beach. There’s also a separate beach house and a three-car garage on the property, along with three small ponds. The home spans 7,124 square feet.

The tour



Here’s an aerial view. The roofs are made of clay tiles imported from Germany.

The main entrance leads to this two-storey foyer with skylights above.

The kitchen is tricked out with a Malagutti wood-burning pizza oven, an in-cabinet espresso machine and a wine cooler, plus a built-in oven, microwave and warming drawer.

Here’s the kitchen from another angle, with a view of the outdoor dining area and the open-concept dining room.

The family room has a wood-burning fireplace and a view of the shoreline.

There’s a bedroom on the main floor with another sliding-door walk-out.

The saltwater pool has sliding doors around it for easy access to the lake. There’s also an adjacent three-piece bathroom.

There’s an office space on the ground floor too.

The main bedroom is on the second floor. It has sliding doors that open onto a terrace overlooking the water.

In the main bedroom ensuite, there’s a large soaker tub, a heated towel rack and in-floor heating.

The main bedroom has a walk-in closet big enough to do cartwheels in.

The laundry area is also on the second floor, with a Wi-Fi-enabled washer and a steam dryer.

Here’s a view from the second floor overlooking the foyer with the skylights above. You can see bedrooms on the left and right.

Separate from the main building, there’s a three-season 274-square-foot beach house.

It has a donair-style vertical rotisserie broiler as well as a Tuscan cooking fireplace and another pizza oven.

The plaza by the beach has a foot-shower station for sandy trotters.

Here’s a view of the private beach area with that cedar dock.

The dock comes with LED lighting and can accommodate boats up to 30 feet long.

A lounge area in the backyard is equipped with a wood-burning firepit.

The garage has skylights and in-floor heating with space for three large cars. There’s also an additional outdoor carport.

And here’s a majestic view of the property, from the beach to the driveway.