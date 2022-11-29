Condo of the Week: A luxurious 1980s time capsule overlooking Hoggs Hollow

Condo of the Week: A luxurious 1980s time capsule overlooking Hoggs Hollow

This 2,000-square-foot penthouse comes with a wrap-around terrace, floor-to-ceiling windows, plenty of amenities and vintage decor

Neighbourhood: York Mills

Agent: Debra Feldman, Feldman Pottens Real Estate

Price: $1,979,000

Square footage: 2,000 square feet

Bedrooms: 2+1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking spots: 2

Maintenance fees: $2,200

The place

A North York penthouse with a wrap-around terrace, across from York Mills Valley Park and York Mills subway station.

The history

The seller bought this property new nearly 40 years ago and preserved its original style. Elements of the home—like the parquet flooring, laminate kitchen cupboards and candle chandelier—reflect the ’80s; other features, such as the huge terrace overlooking Hoggs Hollow, remain timeless.

The building’s age means more square footage at a lower price than most contemporary condos. Realtor Debra Feldman says she has fielded lots of interest from recently retired couples and professionals looking to be closer to the 401. “The suites in this place are peaceful and quaint,” says Feldman. “In other words, the antithesis of a downtown glass box.”

The tour

A huge skylight in the foyer’s ceiling bathes the home in natural light. That fun-looking checkered space is a powder room.

In the living room, wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows let in even more light.

The living room opens up into a dining area. The chandelier adds a warm touch, but the real showstopper is the view.

Here’s a reverse view of the living and dining area.

Admittedly, the kitchen is due for a makeover. The appliances, however, are relatively new.

The family room—with its leopard-print carpet, scarlet walls and massive leather sectional—is something to behold.

The main bedroom has its own private balcony and an expansive 10-panel mirrored closet.

The ensuite is a real throwback with its patterned wallpaper, Hollywood vanity and elevated tub. But, on the upside, there’s tons of storage.

Here are those views of Hoggs Hollow and the North York skyline. The space is ideal for summer dinner parties and drinks.

The northwest-facing side of the balcony brushes up against the tree canopy for added privacy.

The building’s design, shape, location and proximity to nature make for a rare mix of serenity and bustle.

Here are the building’s shared amenities, which are designed for relaxing and hosting guests: a soaring library and a chalet-like swimming pool as well as a party room with a bar and a fireplace.