Condo of the Week: $7.25 million for a Waterfront penthouse with a private indoor pool

Address: 16 Harbour Street, unit 5401

Neighbourhood: Waterfront

Agent: John R. Fortney, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Price: $7,250,000

The Place

A 4,600-square-foot penthouse with an indoor pool on the upper floor. The luxurious three-bed, five-bath unit features hardwood floors, a wraparound balcony and an elevator. It also comes with six parking spaces, in case you’re a car collector or something.

The History

The unit is located in The Success Tower, which was completed in 2009 as part of the four-tower Pinnacle Centre complex. The place has never been occupied.

The Tour

The kitchen has dark wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances:

There’s 900 square feet of open-concept living space on the main floor:

The unit has 11-foot ceilings:

A double-sided fireplace separates the living room and the family room:

Those floor-to-ceiling windows overlook Lake Ontario:

Beside the staircase, there’s a door that opens to the private elevator:

This is the master suite:

The six-piece ensuite bathroom is surrounded by glass:

Here’s the 1,700-square-foot indoor pool area on the second floor:

It has a large wood-panelled terrace:

Big Selling Point

The private second-storey pool. It includes a whirlpool, spa and terrace views of the city.

Possible Deal Breaker

This place is almost certainly out of your price range. Even Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would have trouble affording this place, especially after forfeiting most of their royal privileges.

By the Numbers