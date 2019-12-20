Condo of the Week: $3 million for a swanky Yorkville apartment with valet parking
Address: 10 Bellair Street, unit 1007
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Agent: Jack Samuel, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
Price: $2,925,000
The Place
A stylish two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo in Yorkville. Because of its open concept living area and floor-to-ceiling windows, the place feels larger than 2,125 square feet. Among other luxurious amenities, the unit comes with valet parking and access to a two-storey spa and fitness centre.
The History
The sellers purchased the unit in 2015. Since then, they’ve completed over $300,000 in renovations and upgrades, including changes to the kitchen, bathrooms and floors.
Here’s a look at the front foyer:
The living room has hardwood floors and nine-foot ceilings:
There’s a gas fireplace in the family room:
Floor-to-ceiling windows in the dining room:
The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances:
And a cool breakfast bar with views of downtown:
Here’s the powder room:
In the master bedroom, there’s a built-in wall-to-wall closet:
Check out the freestanding soaker tub in the five-piece master ensuite bathroom:
Hardwoods floors, pot lights and a chandelier in the second bedroom:
It also has an ensuite bathroom with marble walls and flooring:
The sellers used the den as a third bedroom:
And finally, the view:
Big Selling Point
The open concept living area, which has floor-to-ceiling windows and a gas fireplace, looks like a great spot for family gatherings. Luxury seekers will enjoy the five-piece master bathroom.
Possible Deal Breaker
The place has a “no pets” rule. But even if you live animal free, the monthly maintenance fees might convince you to look elsewhere.
By the Numbers
- 2,125 square feet
- $2,321 in monthly maintenance fees
- 2 bedrooms
- 3 bathrooms
- 1 parking space
- 1 fireplace