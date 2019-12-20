Real Estate

Condo of the Week: $3 million for a swanky Yorkville apartment with valet parking

Condo of the Week: $3 million for a swanky Yorkville apartment with valet parking

By | Photography By Alex Chen/The Print Market |  

By | Photography By Alex Chen/The Print Market |  

Address: 10 Bellair Street, unit 1007
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Agent: Jack Samuel, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
Price: $2,925,000

The Place

A stylish two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo in Yorkville. Because of its open concept living area and floor-to-ceiling windows, the place feels larger than 2,125 square feet. Among other luxurious amenities, the unit comes with valet parking and access to a two-storey spa and fitness centre.

The History

The sellers purchased the unit in 2015. Since then, they’ve completed over $300,000 in renovations and upgrades, including changes to the kitchen, bathrooms and floors.

Here’s a look at the front foyer:

The living room has hardwood floors and nine-foot ceilings:

There’s a gas fireplace in the family room:

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the dining room:

The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances:

And a cool breakfast bar with views of downtown:

Here’s the powder room:

In the master bedroom, there’s a built-in wall-to-wall closet:

Check out the freestanding soaker tub in the five-piece master ensuite bathroom:

Hardwoods floors, pot lights and a chandelier in the second bedroom:

It also has an ensuite bathroom with marble walls and flooring:

The sellers used the den as a third bedroom:

And finally, the view:

Big Selling Point

The open concept living area, which has floor-to-ceiling windows and a gas fireplace, looks like a great spot for family gatherings. Luxury seekers will enjoy the five-piece master bathroom.

Possible Deal Breaker

The place has a “no pets” rule. But even if you live animal free, the monthly maintenance fees might convince you to look elsewhere.

By the Numbers
  • 2,125 square feet
  • $2,321 in monthly maintenance fees
  • 2 bedrooms
  • 3 bathrooms
  • 1 parking space
  • 1 fireplace

Topics: Condo of the Week Condos Housing Market Yorkville

 

The Latest

Wine and Beer

The best new bottles at the LCBO in December

Condos

How a family of five lives in 850 square feet

Life

Real Weddings: Inside an elaborate jungle-themed bash at MOCA

City

Holiday Parties: How restaurateur Anthony Rose gets into the spirit of the season

Wine and Beer

Holiday Wine Guide: The LCBO’s best reds

City

My liver shut down, so my co-worker gave me 70 per cent of his