Condo of the Week: $3.5 million for a brand new Rosedale condo with Austrian oak flooring

Condo of the Week: $3.5 million for a brand new Rosedale condo with Austrian oak flooring

Address: 1 Roxborough Street East, unit 403

Neighbourhood: Rosedale

Agent: Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc.

Price: $3,495,000

The Place

A new 1,800-square-foot condo. The two-bed, two-bath unit has chic modern design and a large outdoor terrace that overlooks the tree-lined neighbourhood of Rosedale.

The History

The building is brand new. In 2016, the sellers purchased during pre-construction and selected the layout and finishes.

Here’s the entryway, where the floor is made from stone:

It’s open concept in the main living space, which includes the dining area, kitchen and living room. Those floors are made from Austrian oak:

In the kitchen, there are matte white cabinets and quartz countertops:

There’s a double-sided gas fireplace in the living room that connects to the master suite:

Those big windows combined with the 10-foot ceilings make the room feel spacious:

The three-piece main floor bathroom has cool hexagon tiles:

Here’s the master bedroom. Notice the walkout to the terrace:

A long walk-in closet leads to the ensuite bathroom:

There are heated marble floors in the master bathroom, along with a double vanity sink:

Check out the free-standing soaker tub:

And the second bedroom:

Here’s the walkout terrace, which has pretty, east-facing views:

Big Selling Point

The unit is particularly roomy, with an open layout, high ceilings and a whole bunch of storage space. It’s also within walking distance of some of the city’s best restaurants and shopping, but if you prefer to drive, the condo’s two dedicated parking spots are a plus.

Possible Deal Breaker

For starters, this place is crazy expensive. And while the building does have a concierge, that’s pretty much the extent of the amenities. If you’re looking for a pool or gym access at a similar price point, you’ll want to go elsewhere.

By the Numbers