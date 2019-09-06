Condo of the Week: $2 million for a two-storey townhouse in the Entertainment District

Condo of the Week: $2 million for a two-storey townhouse in the Entertainment District

Address: 30 Nelson Street, town house 28

Neighbourhood: Entertainment District

Agent: David Morales Torres, Hazelton Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

Price: $2,075,000

The Place

A two-storey townhouse smack-dab in the middle of downtown. As the largest of 10 townhouses in the Studio 2 Condos complex, it has both a separate entrance and access to the building’s amenities, such as the 24-hour concierge and gym.

The History

The building was completed in 2016, and the sellers purchased from the developers in 2018. Over the past year, they’ve upgraded the cabinetry (it’s custom), window coverings, and decked the place out with high-end furniture (which can be included in the sale for an additional $20,000).

The living room gets plenty of natural light:

There are three bedrooms. This is the one on the main floor:

Here’s the master bedroom:

And the ensuite. (Both second floor bedrooms have one):

The den could be used as an office, but the current owners chose to turn it into a family room:

There’s also a small terrace:

Big Selling Point

Finding a townhouse in this part of the city fit for a small family is rare, so parents who want the best of both worlds (play dates by day, parties by night) should act fast.

Possible Deal Breaker

The front door opens out onto a small terrace, which is only separated from Nelson Street by a row of potted trees. This is a home for people who really want to be in the hustle and bustle of things.

By the Numbers

• 1,812 square feet

• $1,177.26 in monthly maintenance fees

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces