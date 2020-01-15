Condo of the Week: $2.8 million for a Junction Triangle penthouse with a rooftop putting green

Address: 245 Perth Avenue, penthouse

Neighbourhood: Junction Triangle

Agent: Dylan Donovan, Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited

Price: $2,795,000

The Place

A modern 2,000-square-foot penthouse near Dundas West station. The three-bed, three-bath unit has a Scandinavian-style interior, with a light colour palette and sculptural furniture. It also has a 1,600-square-foot wrap-around rooftop terrace.

The History

The building is part of the Arch Lofts, a restoration of the century-old Perth Avenue Methodist Church. In 2018, the seller purchased the unfinished penthouse unit and carried out a six-month renovation. They preserved the original layout and added custom finishes.

The Tour

There’s direct elevator access to the penthouse, which is one of 13 units in the building:

The front hallway has cement tile flooring. Those stairs go down to a wine cellar:

The wine cellar is 77 square feet and holds more than 60 bottles:

This room, located next to the front hallway, could be used as a bedroom:

It also has access to the wrap-around terrace:

The living room has 10-foot ceilings and a white oak wall:

Most of the flooring in the unit is made from white oak:

A brass chandelier hangs in the dining area:

In the kitchen, there are spherical light fixtures and granite countertops:

The powder room has ribbed stone tile walls and a pendant light fixture:

In the master, there’s a built-in king-size bed with a white oak frame:

Including the bathroom, which features a glass enclosure and grey granite tiles, the master suite is nearly 275 square feet:

Both of the main bedrooms have access to the terrace:

The second bedroom has a king-size bed, a glass shower and a built-in vanity:

There are green-blue cement tiles in this bathroom:

The penthouse terrace has two gas lines, which makes it a good spot to BBQ:

This Muskoka-inspired patio set can be purchased with the unit:

… along with this little putting green:

Big Selling Point

The wrap-around rooftop terrace. At nearly 1,600 square feet, the outdoor deck is only slightly smaller than the interior of the apartment. That means buyers will have plenty of space to soak up sun (or work on their short game) in the summer months.

Possible Deal Breaker

You could rent a small studio apartment with the monthly maintenance fees.

By the Numbers