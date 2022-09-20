Condo of the Week: $2.3 million for an Old Town penthouse overlooking St. Lawrence Market

Condo of the Week: $2.3 million for an Old Town penthouse overlooking St. Lawrence Market

Featuring an 800-square-foot terrace, an outdoor kitchen and a custom spiral staircase

Neighbourhood: Old Town Toronto

Agent: Danielle Desjardins

Price: $2,300,000

Size: 2,600 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Parking spots: 2

Maintenance fees: $1,738 a month

The place

A 12th-storey penthouse with an 800-square-foot terrace, an outdoor kitchen, a custom spiral staircase and wraparound views.

The sellers

In 2017, Sylvia Duckworth retired from her gig as a French teacher, sold her North Toronto home and bought this penthouse on Queen Street East with her husband, Steve. They paid $1.7 million for the place and then spent more than $300,000 on renovations, which included equipping their huge terrace with a full second kitchen (refrigerator, oversized Napoleon barbecue, granite countertops). Despite being fond of their new digs, the couple is looking to move to the east end to be closer to their daughter, who gave birth to twins earlier this month.

The tour

Ten-foot, floor-to-ceiling, north-facing windows bathe the living room, office and kitchen with so much sunlight that Sylvia says she rarely turns the lights on.

The kitchen has new appliances and a spacious island with a Kalamera wine fridge—perfect for entertaining.

Sylvia’s favourite hangout spot is the terrace. Its full-length south-facing balcony features a $40,000 gas-powered kitchen, a dining table and a firepit. Timed lights illuminate the space after sundown.

Steve used his green thumb to beautify the rooftop, which now sustains itself with a self-watering system (rods in the soil detect when the plants need water). The tech and the plants are included in the sale.

For an additional path to the rooftop, Sylvia and Steve hired construction-management firm Woodbecker to install a custom walnut spiral staircase.

They also transformed one of the bedrooms into a den and secondary office. Its furniture, all custom built, can be included in the sale of the unit for the right price.

The main bedroom has a built-in closet with sliding walnut panels as well as its own lake-facing ensuite and balcony.

A private elevator opens right next to the main entrance, making for an easy trip down to the condo’s parking spots and lockers.

Sylvia says that the building’s location is its greatest perk. “This place is perfect for someone who enjoys a lively urban neighbourhood. You’re a short walk to the best food market in the city, great restaurants and bars, half a dozen parks, the Distillery District and the waterfront.”