Condo of the Week: $11,499,000 for a Hazelton Avenue suite with a wine cellar and cloakroom

It also comes with extensive wood finishes, a state-of-the-art sound system, and four terraces with stunning views

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Agent: Jordan Grosman

Price: $11,499,000

Square footage: 3,955 (interior) and 977 square feet (terraces)

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Parking spots: 5

Maintenance fees: $9,534

The place

Condos valued at more than $10 million are rare, even in Toronto, but this luxury suite is no regular condo. The previous owners bought the place unfurnished in 2016 for $6.4 million, and spent another $4 million turning it into an entertainer’s dream.

A luxury condo in Yorkville costs $2,000 per square foot at a minimum, says realtor Jordan Grosman. As for parking, an individual spot in the neighbourhood sells for anywhere between $100,000 and $125,000. This shack has not one but five, which can accommodate party guests or, you know, a five-car household. It also comes with 24/7 concierge services, such as unit maintenance and package delivery.

The tour

“While the art is not included, the condo comes fully appointed with $700,000 worth of furniture,” says Grosman. “All you have to bring is your toothbrush.”

Wooden finishes throughout the suite are hand-stained to make every panel match. “Most condos use engineered hardwood,” Grosman says. “This is real hardwood, and probably ups the worth of the suite by $100 per square foot.”

Impossible to miss is the cloakroom, which fits something like 150 jackets.

Along with being rich in wood, the kitchen comes with quartzite countertops and backsplashes, which add around $20,000 to the house. The faucet—like pretty much all the fittings, including door hinges and knobs—is solid brass.

To camouflage a supporting post, the owners wrapped it in onyx and built a 300-bottle jewel box of a wine cellar around it. The entire piece is worth approximately $100,000 and, yes, the bottles are included.

The open-concept ensuite bathroom includes a $12,000 steam shower.

The dining and living rooms come equipped with glamorous light fixtures and a state-of-the-art sound system. Together, those features are valued at $200,000.

Four east-facing terraces open out from the family room, dining room, kitchen and main bedroom, respectively. As a general rule, Grosman says outdoor real estate is worth about half as much as indoor square footage, and the terraces in this condo add at least a million dollars to its overall value.

The unit overlooks Hazelton Avenue and is surrounded by heritage buildings, which means the views are protected—a rarity in such a fast-growing city.