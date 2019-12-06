Condo of the Week: $1 million for an apartment in the Theatre District with a writer’s nook

Address: 71 Simcoe Street, unit 904

Neighbourhood: Theatre District

Agent: Robert Van Rhijn, Nathaniel Hartree-Halifax, Slate Realty Inc.

Price: $1,030,000

The Place

An elegant, 1,300-square-foot apartment in the middle of the Theatre District. The layout is especially cool: divider walls and slanted corners create a number of nooks for breakfast and work.

The History

Symphony Place was built in 1991 with an exterior designed to blend in with the adjacent church. Since purchasing the unit in 2005, the sellers have made significant upgrades, including new flooring, cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances.

The front foyer has marble flooring:

A wide shot of the living room:

The dining area is small yet sophisticated:

There’s chic modern furniture in the living room. It looks like a good place to drink a martini:

A wall separates the kitchen and living room. There’s potential to blow out that divider and really broaden the living area:

The building’s angles create interesting little nooks. This seems ideal for writers:

And it’s got a pretty good view, too:

Here’s that wall again:

The kitchen has delicate cream-coloured cabinets and sleek new appliances, including a stainless-steel refrigerator:

A look at the breakfast nook:

The master bedroom:

Which has an ensuite bathroom:

Along with dual vanity sinks and marble countertops:

The second bedroom:

It also has an ensuite bathroom:

Big Selling Point

The view: the unit looks out onto Roy Thompson Hall and St. Andrew’s Church, two iconic buildings. And even though the apartment is smack dab downtown, within walking distance of the city’s best attractions, it’s also got a dedicated parking space, which is always nice.

Here’s a look at the exterior. The building is wedged between St. Andrew’s Church and an office tower:

Possible Deal Breaker

The maintenance fees are a bit steep.

By the Numbers