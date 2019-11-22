Condo of the Week: $1.8 million for a Harbourfront townhouse with three Murphy beds

Address: 28 Mariner Terrace, Townhouse 3

Neighbourhood: Harbourfront

Agent: Paul Solomons, Forrest Hill Real Estate Inc.

Price: $1,800,000

The Place

A modern, three-storey townhouse with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a private back deck. There’s interesting marble-patterned wallpaper in the living room.

The History

The sellers purchased the unit in 2011. They’ve since made substantial upgrades, like new flooring, built-in Murphy beds and flashy light fixtures.

Here’s the front foyer:

The living room, which has that trompe l’oeil marble wallpaper:

Here’s a different view of the main floor layout:

The dining room, which connects to the back patio:

There are granite countertops in the kitchen:

The master has floor-to-ceiling windows and a wall of closets:

Along with a three-piece ensuite bathroom:

Those are Murphy bunk beds:

Here’s another bedroom with a Murphy bed:

The three-piece second-floor bathroom:

There’s a good-sized rec room in the basement with wall-to-wall bookshelves:

More space over here:

The wood privacy screen covering the back patio is a nice feature:

Big Selling Point

This place is in the heart of downtown, with easy access to the Rogers Centre, waterfront, shopping, and the financial district, meaning buyers will be within walking distance of some of the city’s best attractions.

Possible Deal Breaker

Buyers who wanted a marble wall in their living room might be disappointed to learn that it’s just wallpaper. On the other hand, if the marble wall was a turnoff, the good news is that it’s just wallpaper.

