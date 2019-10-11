Condo of the Week: $1.25 million for a sun-filled Parkdale townhouse with a private backyard retreat

Address: 59 Elm Grove Avenue, unit 3

Neighbourhood: Parkdale

Agent: William Wallace, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Price: $1,249,000

The Place

A three-level, three-bedroom townhouse with 18-foot ceilings in the living room, an intimate backyard patio and plenty of natural light.

The History

The seller purchased this place from the developer a year after the building was completed in 2010, but it’s barely been lived in. For much of the last decade, the seller has been travelling for business.

The landing at the front entrance provides a view of the kitchen and living room:

The dining area overlooks the living room:

The kitchen has dark wood cabinetry and quartz countertops:

Open concept, indeed:

Here’s the living room. Huge windows allow for plenty of natural light:

Upstairs, the light-drenched master bedroom:

A walk-through closet connects the master to the ensuite, which has a shower, dual sinks and a skylight:

The other upstairs bedroom, also with its own bathroom:

The downstairs bedroom:

A look at the back patio, which has a nice mix of privacy and nature:

The complex is set back from Elm Grove Avenue, providing a buffer for noisy street traffic:

Each unit gets a parking spot in the courtyard:

Big Selling Point

It’s at the end of a row of three townhouses, sitting back from the main street in a little courtyard. So you get proximity to the hustle-bustle of Queen Street, if that’s your thing, but also peace and quiet. The leafy back patio is hemmed in by trees.

Possible Deal Breaker

With three levels, the unit has a lot of stairs, so it’s not ideal for downsizing empty-nesters. Also, a diehard two-car family (if such a thing exists downtown) might balk at the single parking spot.

By the Numbers

• 1,848 square feet

• $153.28 in monthly maintenance fees

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 1 parking space