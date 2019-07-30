The Chase: These west-enders were forced to head east

The Chase: These west-enders were forced to head east

The buyers: David Lauzon, a 32-year-old project manager; his 30-year-old fiancé, Corey Sheldrick, who works as a manager for a local tech start-up; and their Boston terrier, Ruby.

The story: In 2013, Corey bought a one-bedroom loft near Trinity Bellwoods for $343,000. Two years later, he met David at the Eaton Centre Apple Store, where they were both working, and eventually asked him to move in. Although they loved the location, the condo was small and they craved a backyard. They admired the Victorian semis surrounding them and hoped they could find one for under $920,000. After a few disappointing showings, they realized they were priced out of the west end, so they refocused their search on Leslieville.

Option 1

Louvain Avenue (near Queen and Pape). Listed at $839,000, sold for $900,000.

This two-storey brick semi was on a short dead-end street one block north of Queen. It had just a single cramped bathroom, but the backyard seemed ideal for entertaining and great for Ruby’s daily exercise. The home came with parking, which struck David and Corey as a major plus, because they had spent years fighting for spaces on the street in their old neighbourhood. On the offer date, they went in at $880,000 and refused to go higher. When the place sold for $900,000, they regretted not upping their bid.

Option 2

Dundas Street East (near Pape). Listed at $799,000, sold for $861,000.

This three-bedroom brick bungalow was relatively small inside, and it didn’t have parking or much more than a patch of backyard. But they were willing to sacrifice all that for the enormous rooftop deck, which seemed like an awesome perch for summer parties. They knew the low list price would generate a bidding war. On offer night, they started at $840,000 and bowed out at $860,000, worried a low appraisal would blow up their mortgage. They were kicking themselves when they found out the place sold for $861,000.

The buy

Myrtle Avenue (near Gerrard and Jones). Listed at $699,000, sold for $920,000.

After getting to know the east end better, David and Corey realized that it wouldn’t kill them to move north of Dundas. They were impressed by the pocket around Gerrard and Jones, where Pinkerton’s Snack Bar, a Dineen and a La Cubana had all recently set up shop. When a two-bedroom semi popped up online, they went to see it the same day. They loved the exposed brick, wood trim and open-concept main floor. Plus, it was on a deep lot with parking. There were two other bids, so they went in at their max. This time, no regrets.