Four reasons why Celeste should be your new home

The most-coveted Toronto lifestyle is at your fingertips

Over the last couple of years, the idea of home has been given a new meaning. It’s not just a place where we sleep and unwind, just to get up and head into the office the next day anymore. It’s where we work and play, too. It’s where our imaginations run wild and creativity soars. Make your vision of home, whatever that means to you, come to life at Celeste Condominiums.

This new 40-storey development by Alterra and DiamondCorp is more than just a condominium—it’s a community, and it’s in the heart of the vibrant, well-connected bustle of downtown Toronto. And it’s close to anything you could ever need, should you ever want to leave. Given that every unit has a balcony overlooking the cityscape, lake views or the iconic CN Tower, you might not.

Here are four reasons you should make Celeste Condominiums your new home in spring 2022:

Bringing a higher love for true downtown living

These days, many new developments can be spotted on the city’s outskirts, but this one is tucked squarely within everything that’s happening. It’s the condominium for the true downtown lover at heart. It’s for the one who wants that coveted downtown lifestyle—in the action, in the know and with the view to boot without skimping on space or luxury. Vibrant and bold, this sky-high development features contemporary architecture with a nod to its historical roots.

Decked out with amenities

Being in the heart of downtown Toronto doesn’t mean being in tight quarters, especially not at Celeste. With more than 18,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities, you won’t have to leave for anything more than the bare necessities. Still working from home, or plan to forever? The coworking lounge is your new best friend. Two-party rooms are available for celebrations you don’t even have to leave your home for, and a state-of-the-art fitness centre helps inspire wellness, hitting fitness goals and clearing your mind for the day to come. Celeste also curated a dynamic family zone, keeping all ages in mind. The cherry on top? The 40th-floor rooftop with unbelievable panoramic views. Inside, you’ll find the Celeste Sky Lounge​​, a co-working space by day and a place to sip a cocktail and mingle with friends by night. Outside, have a seat in a swing chair or in the fire lounge while taking in the city lights.

Never a dull moment

Picture your dream condo. It has the coveted style, the luxurious amenities, but where is it? It’s not just near Toronto. It’s in Toronto. At Celeste, you’ll be part of an already thriving community in the heart of the city, surrounded by established businesses and minutes away from George Brown, Ryerson and UofT, the historic Eaton Centre, the Queen and King subway stations and just a minute away from the future LRT. This part of the city is incredibly vibrant and the perfect intersection between communities and happenings that make Toronto so bright and diverse, with pockets of green space, parks and old architecture (some dating back to the 1890s!) to marvel at.

A foodie’s paradise

Your new home is close to some major hot spots for food in the city. Walk just four blocks south of Celeste and you’ll hit Toronto’s historic St. Lawrence Market—a mouthwatering fresh food market with a chock full of local artisans, bakers, family cooks and more—that lights up and brings excitement throughout the year. If you love pasta, you’re just a stone’s throw away from Toronto Italian-food staple Terroni. Need a quick snack? Just east of you is Kim’s Convenience, made famous by the CBC show of the same name. And for those moments when you want to treat yourself to an exceptional cup of coffee or an easy meal, walk over to local foodie faves like The George Street Diner, Richmond Station, Neo Coffee Bar and Carbon Bar.

Curious yet? Register here to learn more about the Celeste Condominiums development.