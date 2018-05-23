What you can get for $1.5 million(ish)

A snapshot of the GTA housing market

Trinity Bellwoods

Where: 220 Shaw St.

What: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,184 square feet

How much: Sold for $1,620,000

It’s in need of some interior upgrades, and it could use some landscaping love in the backyard, but this Victorian row house, built in the 1800s, is in one of downtown’s most coveted neighbourhoods—and it’s split into three units, so the buyers could rent one or two of them out and use the proceeds to finance a renovation.

The living room has a fireplace:

And here’s the master bedroom, with balcony access:

The Beaches

Where: 60 Joseph Duggan Rd.

What: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,246 square feet

How much: Sold for $1,625,000

A two-car garage is handy in the Beaches, where parking is scarce. Aside from that, this recently renovated semi has a master bedroom with high ceilings and a loft that’s just the right size for a home office. Nearby Woodbine Park and Ashbridges Bay make up for what the property lacks in green space.

There’s a sitting area in the loft:

Here’s the dining area:

The kitchen:

And the exterior:

Whitby

Where: 7925 Cedarbrook Tr.

What: 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 4,950 square feet

How much: Sold for $1,590,000

With nearly four hectares of land, a former barn for extra storage, and river access, this place is still more affordable than many downtown condos half its size. While it has plenty of space, not much has been done to the interior. According to the selling agent, the new owners plan to invest about $250,000 in renovations.

Here’s the exterior:

There are plenty of skylights:

And here’s the living area:

Lytton Park

Where: 13 Gilgorm Rd.

What: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,894 square feet, including basement

How much: Sold for $1,650,000

Although it’s sometimes called Forest Hill North, Lytton Park isn’t quite as pricy. This detached home’s frontage is small, at just 20 feet—but it’s spacious inside, with a unique horseshoe staircase. There’s a finished basement with a door to the backyard. One potential drawback: the ’70s-style parquet flooring.

Here’s a look at some of that flooring in the living area:

The master bedroom:

And here’s one of the bathrooms:

And the exterior:

Liberty Village

Where: 43 Hanna Ave., Unit 511

What: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,400 square feet

How much: Sold for $1,749,000

This unit in the Toy Factory Lofts in Liberty ­Village wasn’t cheap. But it’s spacious, and it has some of the lowest maintenance fees in the area, at around 38 cents per square foot. The suite has large windows, 10-foot ceilings and a wraparound balcony with south-facing views. Plus, it comes with three parking spots and a 200-square-foot locker.

The living and dining area is completely open:

The balcony is large: