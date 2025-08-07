Ottawa commits $80 million to rentals and affordable housing in Bedford Park

Rendering by Adhoc Studio

One of Toronto’s wealthiest neighbourhoods, Bedford Park, is about to get an injection of rental density. Last week, Ottawa committed over $80 million to the construction of a nine-storey residence at Bathurst and Lawrence, with 159 rental units, 43 of them reserved for tenants making less than the city’s median household income ($84,000 a year as of 2021).

The funding comes from the federal government’s Apartment Construction Loan Program, an initiative dedicated to increasing rental stock across the country. The project was designed by architecture firm Arcadis for developer Medallion.

But housing advocates say this level of investment is far from enough. Sara Beyer, manager of policy at the Canadian Centre for Housing Rights, says governments also need to fight rent hikes and unfair evictions by passing new rent control legislation and stronger tenant protections. She adds that Ottawa should invest in community housing that’s truly affordable—there are currently more than 100,000 households on the wait list for Toronto Community Housing.

In a release, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation stated that the Bedford Park project, set to be completed in the fall of 2027, will help both individuals and families while also doing right by the planet thanks to its green features. In many ways, the North York community is an ideal setting due to its nearby transit, good schools, parks, restaurants and shops.