Mayor Olivia Chow wants this tower off Coxwell to be Toronto’s new standard for affordable housing

More rent-controlled, affordable homes have landed in the east end. Last week, the city unveiled Don Summerville, a new mixed-income complex of 770 residences at 1070 Eastern Avenue, overlooking Ashbridges Bay in Greenwood-Coxwell. It comes with three new buildings comprising 120 geared-to-income rentals and 100 affordable rentals. There are also 183 market-rate rentals and 367 condo units, 50 of which are reserved for women and their families, with several earmarked for artists. In other words: a well-rounded community.
“Don Summerville was very compelling from a builder’s standpoint,” said Howard Cohen, principal at Context Development, in a city-issued news release. “We were able to maximize the footprint of two old buildings and a whole lot of unused space to build a new community for hundreds of families.” Developers RioCan also partnered on the project.
The 3.3-acre site was formerly home to two 60-unit Toronto Community Housing Corporation buildings, so the new towers bring significant density to a corner of town more known for its industrial warehouses, large parks and single-family homes. This new iteration offers units ranging from one to three bedrooms. Residents also have access to a fitness centre, co-working spaces, laundry facilities and outdoor areas, including a privately owned public space open to the larger city.
Don Summerville is part of a five-year revitalization plan between the city and TCHC, and Mayor Olivia Chow has said that she wants to replicate the mixed-income model when replacing older buildings across the city. “Every Torontonian deserves to live in a home that they’re proud of, and in a neighbourhood where they can thrive,” Chow said in a release. “This is a model of what we can achieve.”
But she’s running out of time: Mayor Chow has said that Don Summerville is just one of the many developments that will help the city hit its target of 65,000 rent-controlled and affordable homes by 2030.
Andrea Yu is a freelance journalist based in Toronto. She reports on a wide variety of topics including business, real estate, culture, design, health, food, drink and travel. Aside from Toronto Life, her writing has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Chatelaine and Cottage Life.