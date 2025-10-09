Mayor Olivia Chow wants this tower off Coxwell to be Toronto’s new standard for affordable housing

Photos by the City of Toronto

More rent-controlled, affordable homes have landed in the east end. Last week, the city unveiled Don Summerville, a new mixed-income complex of 770 residences at 1070 Eastern Avenue, overlooking Ashbridges Bay in Greenwood-Coxwell. It comes with three new buildings comprising 120 geared-to-income rentals and 100 affordable rentals. There are also 183 market-rate rentals and 367 condo units, 50 of which are reserved for women and their families, with several earmarked for artists. In other words: a well-rounded community.

“Don Summerville was very compelling from a builder’s standpoint,” said Howard Cohen, principal at Context Development, in a city-issued news release. “We were able to maximize the footprint of two old buildings and a whole lot of unused space to build a new community for hundreds of families.” Developers RioCan also partnered on the project.

The 3.3-acre site was formerly home to two 60-unit Toronto Community Housing Corporation buildings, so the new towers bring significant density to a corner of town more known for its industrial warehouses, large parks and single-family homes. This new iteration offers units ranging from one to three bedrooms. Residents also have access to a fitness centre, co-working spaces, laundry facilities and outdoor areas, including a privately owned public space open to the larger city.

Don Summerville is part of a five-year revitalization plan between the city and TCHC, and Mayor Olivia Chow has said that she wants to replicate the mixed-income model when replacing older buildings across the city. “Every Torontonian deserves to live in a home that they’re proud of, and in a neighbourhood where they can thrive,” Chow said in a release. “This is a model of what we can achieve.”

But she’s running out of time: Mayor Chow has said that Don Summerville is just one of the many developments that will help the city hit its target of 65,000 rent-controlled and affordable homes by 2030.