$8.85 million for a Lytton Park mansion that looks like it was transplanted from the English countryside

$8.85 million for a Lytton Park mansion that looks like it was transplanted from the English countryside

This nearly 10,000-square-foot property comes with original Tudor-style design, nine bedrooms, a cloakroom and a backyard that looks onto a ravine

Neighbourhood: Lytton Park

Agent: Cailey Heaps, Heaps Estrin

Price: $8,850,000

Size: Just under 10,000 square feet

The place

A nine-bed, six-bath, red-brick country-style estate in Lytton Park.

The history

This sprawling property sits on 1.8 acres of land, tucked away on a quiet residential street. Built by architect A. D. Vidler in 1914, the home has its own ravine with 77 feet of frontage and is surrounded by mature trees and lush gardens. A family of seven have lived here since 1966, preserving its most striking characteristics while adding some modern updates over the years.

The tour

The house has a Tudor-revival façade and a catslide slate roof with faux half-timbering elements. Evergreen and maple trees surround its stone portico entrance.



Walking through the vestibule reveals an open foyer surrounded by oak millwork and flooring. The ceilings on the main floor are almost 10 feet high, illuminated by antique sconces.

The formal dining room has a wood-burning fireplace and oak wainscoting, plus a walkout to the gardens and a butler’s door to the kitchen.

Meanwhile, the living room features original crown moulding and a wood-burning fireplace flanked by large windows. There are two plaster festoons, one above the doorway to the solarium and the other directly across the room, architectural details often seen in revival homes of this style.

Inside the solarium: terra cotta tile floors, a recessed ceiling and wall-to-wall arched windows.

Throughout the second floor are anse de panier arches with wood pilasters. Oversized windows dominate this hallway and its staircase.

This second-floor room has been traditionally used as a study. It has ample cabinetry, more wall-to-wall windows and a cork floor.

The den has oak panelling and floors as well as a bay window.

The main bedroom is over 300 square feet, with oak hardwood flooring throughout. It also has an ensuite bathroom.

This third-floor bedroom has vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring and yet another wood-burning fireplace. At 1,100 square feet, it’s bigger than most downtown condos and could easily be converted into a family room.

Down the hall is this more modest bedroom with vintage wallpaper and sconces.

The cloakroom overlooks the front garden, is about 100 square feet and has its own powder room.

The backyard has a stone terrace and a patio shaded by a retractable awning. And, yes, that’s an in-ground pool over to the right.

The garden and ravine are a part of the vast 1.8-acre property. The mature tree canopy gives it that English country-estate vibe. And that flower bed in the middle of the yard has its own pond.